Cannon airman found dead in home

A Cannon Air Force Base airman was found dead in his off-base Clovis home Tuesday.

Cannon Air Force Base’s public affairs department is reporting the death of Airman First Class Nathan M. Johnson.

According to a news release from Cannon Public Affairs, Johnson was an aerospace propulsion journeyman in the 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130.

“Nathan Johnson was a charismatic and enthusiastic Airman that cared for and motivated everyone around him,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Ian Hudson, 27 SOAMXS commander.

Hudson said Johnson had a boisterous personality that “allowed him to ignite any room with camaraderie and fellowship among all ranks.”

27th Special Operations Wing commander Col. Terence Taylor said, “Team Cannon is deeply saddened by the loss of A1C Nathan Johnson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nathan’s family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time.”

Details surrounding Johnson’s death are under investigation.