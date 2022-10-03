 Cannon airman found dead in home - Albuquerque Journal

Cannon airman found dead in home

By Eastern New Mexico News

A Cannon Air Force Base airman was found dead in his off-base Clovis home Tuesday.

Cannon Air Force Base’s public affairs department is reporting the death of Airman First Class Nathan M. Johnson.

According to a news release from Cannon Public Affairs, Johnson was an aerospace propulsion journeyman in the 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130.

“Nathan Johnson was a charismatic and enthusiastic Airman that cared for and motivated everyone around him,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Ian Hudson, 27 SOAMXS commander.

Hudson said Johnson had a boisterous personality that “allowed him to ignite any room with camaraderie and fellowship among all ranks.”

27th Special Operations Wing commander Col. Terence Taylor said, “Team Cannon is deeply saddened by the loss of A1C Nathan Johnson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nathan’s family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time.”

Details surrounding Johnson’s death are under investigation.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Cannon airman found dead in home

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM startup on cusp of DNA sequencing breakthrough
ABQnews Seeker
Technology to rapidly read long strands ... Technology to rapidly read long strands of DNA with accurate, molecular-level precisio ...
2
Cannon airman found dead in home
ABQnews Seeker
Details surrounding the death are under ... Details surrounding the death are under investigation
3
Dean Hansel Burley receives vote of no confidence
ABQnews Seeker
Provost expresses confidence in faculty Provost expresses confidence in faculty
4
Montgomery speed cam MIA; balloonists block neighborhood
ABQnews Seeker
City temporarily removed Montgomery camera after ... City temporarily removed Montgomery camera after vandalism
5
Balloons greet visitors from near and far on fiesta's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Clouds couldn't damper balloon launch, excitement ... Clouds couldn't damper balloon launch, excitement
6
Court upholds dismissal of criminal charges under ethics law
ABQnews Seeker
AG calls on lawmakers to tighten ... AG calls on lawmakers to tighten state's anti-corruption statute
7
College players sweep pro tennis tourney at UNM
ABQnews Seeker
One day after two UNM Lobos ... One day after two UNM Lobos won the doubles title of Albuquerque's ITF 15K pro tennis tournament, a Texas Tech player won the singles ...
8
American Airlines plane evacuated at Albuquerque Sunport
ABQnews Seeker
An American Airlines flight from Texas ... An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat, authorities ...
9
APD investigates 'suspicious death' on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating an apparent ... Albuquerque police are investigating an apparent homicide on the city's West Side. Around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue notified police about a person ...