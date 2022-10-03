 Dean Hansel Burley receives vote of no confidence - Albuquerque Journal

Dean Hansel Burley receives vote of no confidence

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Faculty in the University of New Mexico College of Education and Human Sciences overwhelmingly voted recently that they have no confidence in the dean leading the school.

The tally marked the first time in 15 years a dean at the state’s flagship university received a vote of no confidence. There’s no specific action required because of the faculty’s vote, but Provost James Holloway, who is responsible for appointing and managing deans, said he will take their position under consideration.

On Sept. 21, a survey was distributed to 85 faculty members in the college, and they were given five days to complete it. Of the 80 surveys that were returned, 64 people voted they had no confidence in Dean Hansel Burley, who took over leadership at the college on July 1, 2020.

Julia Scherba de Valenzuela, an associate professor of special education in the college, said some of the issues faculty had were related to communication, personnel matters and the shuttering of ongoing research projects in local schools. She also said professors have had to take on additional tasks.

Faculty were also critical of how Burley represented the college’s programs in public and his budget priorities.

“I think it has been a build up of lack of communication, and decision making that is not collaborative or transparent, and ill-informed at times,” she said. “We faculty are being asked to take on roles for which we don’t have the skill set.”

In a statement to the Journal, Burley said he was taken aback by the vote.

“I am both saddened and surprised by this action. However, I have listened carefully to the concerns of the faculty,” he said. “It is my hope that we can work together, with the assistance from the Office of the Provost, to reestablish a mutual trust and develop a plan to improve lines of communication. I remain committed to the College of Education and Human Sciences mission, and to advancing the success of our students, faculty and staff.”

Burley, who previously worked at Texas Tech University, was one of three new deans who arrived at UNM in the summer of 2020. He was one of four semi-finalists who visited the college before he was hired with a $216,000 salary.

Holloway said in a statement that he appreciated the faculty’s feedback.

“I know from many conversations with Professor Burley that he is dedicated to the mission (of education college),” he said. “Before I take any action, it will take me a little time to fully consider this vote and to gather documentation of any issues that were raised at the meeting, but I can assure our students in the meantime that becoming a teacher in a New Mexico school is one of the most impactful ways you can give back to your family and community.

“I can also confidently say that the dean and our faculty are fully committed to their successful academic and practical experiences, and that this vote will have no immediate impact on the work of our students.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Dean Hansel Burley receives vote of no confidence

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
(a late start) BUT IT'S A GO
ABQnews Seeker
Clouds couldn't damper balloon launch, excitement ... Clouds couldn't damper balloon launch, excitement on Balloon Fiesta's second day
2
Court upholds dismissal of criminal charges under ethics law
ABQnews Seeker
AG calls on lawmakers to tighten ... AG calls on lawmakers to tighten state's anti-corruption statute
3
Dean Hansel Burley receives vote of no confidence
ABQnews Seeker
Provost expresses confidence in faculty Provost expresses confidence in faculty
4
Montgomery speed cam MIA; balloonists block neighborhood
ABQnews Seeker
City temporarily removed Montgomery camera after ... City temporarily removed Montgomery camera after vandalism
5
American Airlines plane evacuated at Albuquerque Sunport
ABQnews Seeker
An American Airlines flight from Texas ... An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat, authorities ...
6
APD investigates 'suspicious death' on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are investigating an apparent ... Albuquerque police are investigating an apparent homicide on the city's West Side. Around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue notified police about a person ...
7
Renters seek city assistance amid soaring costs
ABQnews Seeker
Rent for 1-bedroom apartments up 42% ... Rent for 1-bedroom apartments up 42% since pandemic began
8
No strings attached to capital funds for APS this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Analysts have also floated the idea ... Analysts have also floated the idea of partially or completely forgiving offsets
9
Santa Fe journalist chosen to speak at Dixon Awards
ABQnews Seeker
Transparency awards luncheon set for Thursday Transparency awards luncheon set for Thursday