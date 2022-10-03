Lobo soccer unbeaten streak snapped

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team had its five-game unbeaten streak come to an end with a 3-0 loss at Colorado College on Sunday afternoon at Stewart Field.

The Lobos (3-3-5, 1-1-2 MW) also had their nine-game Mountain West unbeaten streak snapped, as the Tigers (4-4-3, 1-1-2 MW) earned their first conference win of the year.

New Mexico outshot Colorado College 26-12 overall and 6-5 in shots on goal. Each team had six corner kicks, while Alli Davis made two saves in goal for UNM.

“Give credit to Colorado College,” said UNM head coach Heather Dyche. “They were way better in the box today than we were today. We created enough to win and just couldn’t put it away.”



The Lobos return home this week to begin a four-game homestand, starting with a Thursday night matchup with Fresno State. That game begins at 7:30 p.m.