 No flights today at Balloon Fiesta Park - Albuquerque Journal

No flights today at Balloon Fiesta Park

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

Pilot Chris McCord, of Albuquerque, fires his balloon’s burner while waiting to get the green flag to fly Sunday at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

After a pilot briefing that detailed showers in the area and winds at 15-20 mph, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta officials made the decision to keep balloons on the ground Monday.

“There will be no Balloon Fiesta flights today and (the) competition is canceled,” a post on the event’s Facebook page states. “A static display is allowed on the launch field.”

Many balloons began inflating on the field for static displays just before 8 a.m.

Monday’s launch cancellation was the fiesta’s first this year. The fiesta runs through Sunday.

