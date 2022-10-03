No flights today at Balloon Fiesta Park

After a pilot briefing that detailed showers in the area and winds at 15-20 mph, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta officials made the decision to keep balloons on the ground Monday.

“There will be no Balloon Fiesta flights today and (the) competition is canceled,” a post on the event’s Facebook page states. “A static display is allowed on the launch field.”

Many balloons began inflating on the field for static displays just before 8 a.m.

Monday’s launch cancellation was the fiesta’s first this year. The fiesta runs through Sunday.