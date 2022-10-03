 Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast near Mazatlan - Albuquerque Journal

Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico’s Pacific coast near Mazatlan

By Fernando Llano / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

MAZATLAN, Mexico — Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan on Monday.

Electrical cables swayed and sent off showers of sparks in the town of El Rosario, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Mazatlan, close to where the hurricane hit.

Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw. The main island is sparsely populated, mainly by government employees, and most buildings there are made of brick or concrete.

The hurricane’s winds slipped back to 85 mph mph (140 kph) as it hit land about 45 miles (75 kilometers) southeast of Mazatlan Monday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Authorities did not immediately report any damage, but along the coast they suspended classes, closed seaports and set up shelters.

A hurricane warning was in effect from San Blas to Mazatlan.

The government of Jalisco state, where Puerto Vallarta is located, suspended classes Monday in towns and cities along the coast.

In Sinaloa, where Mazatlan is located, some emergency shelters were opened.

Orlene could bring flood-inducing rainfall of up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in some places, as well as coastal flooding and dangerous surf.

The ports of Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta were closed to ships and Mexico’s navy announced that ports including Mazatlan, San Blas and Nuevo Vallarta were closed to small craft.

Mexico’s National Water Commission said Orlene could cause “mudslides, rising river and stream levels, and flooding in low-lying areas.”

The hurricane center said hurricane-force winds extended out about 15 miles (30 kilometers) from the center and tropical storm-force winds out to 70 miles (110 kilometers).

The storm peaked early Sunday at Category 4 force with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph).

Home » News » Nation » Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico’s Pacific coast near Mazatlan

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
No flights today at Balloon Fiesta Park
Albuquerque News
After a pilot briefing that detailed ... After a pilot briefing that detailed showers in the area and winds at 15-20 mph, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta officials made the decision to ...
2
Balloons greet visitors from near and far on fiesta's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Clouds couldn't damper balloon launch, excitement ... Clouds couldn't damper balloon launch, excitement
3
Court upholds dismissal of criminal charges under ethics law
ABQnews Seeker
AG calls on lawmakers to tighten ... AG calls on lawmakers to tighten state's anti-corruption statute
4
NM startup on cusp of DNA sequencing breakthrough
ABQnews Seeker
Technology to rapidly read long strands ... Technology to rapidly read long strands of DNA with molecular-level precision
5
Montgomery speed cam MIA; balloonists block neighborhood
ABQnews Seeker
City temporarily removed Montgomery camera after ... City temporarily removed Montgomery camera after vandalism
6
Dean Hansel Burley receives vote of no confidence
ABQnews Seeker
Provost will consider faculty's position Provost will consider faculty's position
7
APD investigates 'suspicious death' on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Person found dead outside Discount Tire Person found dead outside Discount Tire
8
Cannon airman found dead in home
ABQnews Seeker
Details surrounding the death are under ... Details surrounding the death are under investigation
9
American Airlines plane evacuated at Albuquerque Sunport
ABQnews Seeker
FBI officials in Albuquerque did not ... FBI officials in Albuquerque did not disclose nature of security threat
10
Branding with joy: Fiesta's 100+ corporate sponsors include 1972 ...
ABQnews Seeker
A trip to the Albuquerque International ... A trip to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is filled with sights of banners and logos of ...