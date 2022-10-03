Briefcase: Lovelace names new practitioners

Aubrey Huerta Tara Carter Mark Polhemus Prev 1 of 3 Next

Aubrey Huerta, certified physician assistant, has been hired at Lovelace Women’s Hospital.

Huerta earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of New Mexico, and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies at the University of Saint Francis. Her clinical experience includes using robotic surgery in gynecologic procedures, open tumor resection and more. Huerta is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. She is located at Lovelace Women’s Hospital at 4705 Montgomery NE.

Mark Polhemus has been hired as director of Infectious Diseases at Lovelace Health System. Polhemus earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of New Hampshire and completed a doctorate at Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. He completed both a residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Infectious Disease at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Polhemus belongs to the Infectious Disease Society of America and is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. He retired from the U.S. Army in 2011 and has spent more than 10 years working in treatment and research of infectious diseases, as well as vaccine development. Polhemus is located at Lovelace Medical Center at 601 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. NE.

Tara Carter, certified family nurse practitioner, has been hired at Lovelace Medical Group. Carter earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Northern Colorado and a master’s degree from the University of Colorado. Her clinical experience includes wellness education and chronic disease management. Carter is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Northern Colorado Nurse Practitioner Coalition, American Nurses Association and the Colorado Nurses Association. She is located at 6701 Jefferson NE.