Briefcase: Law firm hires litigation associate

Isaac Lopez has joined Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod as a litigation associate.

His practice is primarily focused in the areas of civil litigation, personal injury defense, insurance defense matters and medical malpractice in New Mexico. Prior to joining the firm, Lopez served as a judicial law clerk to Judge Megan P. Duffy at the New Mexico Court of Appeals. He graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law, cum laude, in 2021 and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2015 and master’s degree in 2017 from New Mexico Highlands University. He is a member of the New Mexico Bar Association, the Albuquerque Bar Association, the New Mexico Hispanic Bar Association and the Hispanic National Bar Association.