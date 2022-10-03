 Briefcase: Law firm hires litigation associate - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Law firm hires litigation associate

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Isaac Lopez has joined Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod as a litigation associate.

His practice is primarily focused in the areas of civil litigation, personal injury defense, insurance defense matters and medical malpractice in New Mexico. Prior to joining the firm, Lopez served as a judicial law clerk to Judge Megan P. Duffy at the New Mexico Court of Appeals. He graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law, cum laude, in 2021 and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2015 and master’s degree in 2017 from New Mexico Highlands University. He is a member of the New Mexico Bar Association, the Albuquerque Bar Association, the New Mexico Hispanic Bar Association and the Hispanic National Bar Association.

Home » Business » People » Briefcase: Law firm hires litigation associate

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
No flights today at Balloon Fiesta Park
Albuquerque News
After a pilot briefing that detailed ... After a pilot briefing that detailed showers in the area and winds at 15-20 mph, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta officials made the decision to ...
2
Balloons greet visitors from near and far on fiesta's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Clouds couldn't damper balloon launch, excitement ... Clouds couldn't damper balloon launch, excitement
3
Court upholds dismissal of criminal charges under ethics law
ABQnews Seeker
AG calls on lawmakers to tighten ... AG calls on lawmakers to tighten state's anti-corruption statute
4
NM startup on cusp of DNA sequencing breakthrough
ABQnews Seeker
Technology to rapidly read long strands ... Technology to rapidly read long strands of DNA with molecular-level precision
5
Montgomery speed cam MIA; balloonists block neighborhood
ABQnews Seeker
City temporarily removed Montgomery camera after ... City temporarily removed Montgomery camera after vandalism
6
Dean Hansel Burley receives vote of no confidence
ABQnews Seeker
Provost will consider faculty's position Provost will consider faculty's position
7
APD investigates 'suspicious death' on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Person found dead outside Discount Tire Person found dead outside Discount Tire
8
Cannon airman found dead in home
ABQnews Seeker
Details surrounding the death are under ... Details surrounding the death are under investigation
9
American Airlines plane evacuated at Albuquerque Sunport
ABQnews Seeker
FBI officials in Albuquerque did not ... FBI officials in Albuquerque did not disclose nature of security threat
10
Branding with joy: Fiesta's 100+ corporate sponsors include 1972 ...
ABQnews Seeker
A trip to the Albuquerque International ... A trip to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is filled with sights of banners and logos of ...