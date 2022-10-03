 Briefcase: Insurer names new sales vice president - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Insurer names new sales vice president

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Marlene Baca

Marlene Baca has been hired as sales vice president at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico.

Baca will be responsible for the overall strategic direction of sales, retention and membership growth, performance of the sales division and will oversee all commercial lines of business. She has more than 30 years of experience in the health care industry, mainly as a senior administrator with responsibilities in sales, marketing, product implementation and program oversight for commercial, Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid lines of business. She has also owned and operated Baca Consulting Firm, LLC. since 2016, which provides strategic and marketing guidance to health care and health plans. Before joining BCBSNM, Baca served as chief programs officer, chief sales and service officer, and vice president of public programs at Lovelace Health Plan. She was also chief executive officer for New Mexico Health Connections and vice president of marketing and strategy planning at Consumer Direct Insurance Services, for New Mexico, Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas.

