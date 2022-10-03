 Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion - Albuquerque Journal

Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion

By Michelle Chapman and Ken Sweet / Associated Press

The long list of celebrities promoting cryptocurrencies just got shorter. Kim Kardashian is being barred from doing so for three years — and will pay a $1 million fine — to settle federal charges that she recommended a crypto security to her 330 million Instagram followers without making clear that she was paid to do so.

The reality TV star also must give up the $250,000 she was paid for the Instagram post about Ethereum Max tokens, plus interest, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission settlement announced Monday.

Kardashian is the latest celebrity to get ensnared in regulations that require full disclosure by people getting paid to promote financial products.

In 2020, actor Steven Segal agreed to pay more than $300,000 as part of a similar settlement with the SEC, which also banned him from promoting investments for three years.

In 2018 the SEC settled charges against professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and music producer DJ Khaled for failing to disclose payments they received for promoting investments in a digital currency.

Many celebrities and athletes regularly promote crypto through advertisements on TV and online in ways that do not violate any law. Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow are among those who have used their fame to spread enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement that the Kardashian settlement “serves as a reminder to celebrities and others that the law requires them to disclose to the public when and how much they are paid to promote investing in securities.”

Gensler also used Monday’s attention-grabbing settlement with a celebrity as an opportunity to educate the public, releasing a humorous YouTube video that warns about the potential pitfalls of investment advice doled out by the rich and famous.

The SEC said Kardashian agreed to cooperate with an ongoing investigation, though it didn’t provide any details on what that investigation.

A lawyer for Kardashian, Patrick Gibbs, said she “fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter.”

While Kardashian is well known for her role on the TV series “The Kardashians,” she is also a successful businesswoman with clothing and skincare brands.

The value of many cryptocurrencies soared during the pandemic amid a frenzy for highly speculative investing. More recently, amid a decline in overall markets, the value of many cryptocurrencies has plunged.

Bitcoin has lost more than half its value in 2022, tumbling to around $19,000 Monday. The Ethereum Max token that Kardashian promoted has declined in value by more than 90% since its peak last May.

After wild swings in crypto valuations and dozens of scams being exposed, the crypto industry is under growing scrutiny from the SEC and Congress. A bipartisan proposal last month would hand regulatory authority over Bitcoin and Ether, two popular cryptocurrencies, to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission.

Home » AP Feeds » Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger
AP Feeds
Days after the skies cleared and ... Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power ...
2
Bolsonaro surprisingly strong, forces Brazil runoff
AP Feeds
Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperformed expectations in ... Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperformed expectations in Brazil's presidential election, proving that the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force. Most polls ...
3
Oath Keepers trial: 'Armed rebellion' plan, prosecutor says
AP Feeds
The founder of the Oath Keepers ... The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an 'armed rebellion' to stop the transfer of presidential power on ...
4
UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market ...
AP Feeds
The U.K. government on Monday dropped ... The U.K. government on Monday dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts unveiled only days ...
5
Indonesia police chief, others removed over soccer disaster
AP Feeds
An Indonesian police chief and nine ... An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the ...
6
'We're with you,' Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of ...
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden on Monday will ... President Joe Biden on Monday will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power ...
7
Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after tight Brazil election
AP Feeds
Brazil's top two presidential candidates will ... Brazil's top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an ...
8
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid ...
AP Feeds
With the death toll from Hurricane ... With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed ...
9
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones
AP Feeds
Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown ... Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city ...