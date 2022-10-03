 Deadline approaches for Daniels Fund scholarships - Albuquerque Journal

Deadline approaches for Daniels Fund scholarships

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

High school seniors in New Mexico still have time to apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 toward their college degree.

To be eligible, a student must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, or Wyoming. Eligible students must also have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and live in a household with an adjusted gross income of $85,000 or less, among other requirements.

Selected students will be able to use the funds to attend any two or four-year accredited university in the country, a news release from the Daniels Fund states. Funds can be used for tuition, housing, books and other supplies.

Every Daniels Scholar receives a laptop as well as networking and leadership development opportunities, the release states.

“These scholars are America’s next generation of leaders,” Hanna Skandera, Daniels Fund president said. “They persevere through life’s challenges and their values reflect those of our founder Bill Daniels – they operate with integrity, honesty, and respect, while striving for excellence and leading with an entrepreneurial spirit.”

The Daniels Fund awarded scholarships to 30 New Mexico students earlier this year. They have provided more than $235 million to more than 4,800 scholars since 2000.

Applications opened Sept. 15 and the deadline to apply is Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. Students can apply here.

Selected scholars will be announced in March of 2023.

