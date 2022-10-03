 Youngkin heading west to campaign with Ronchetti - Albuquerque Journal

Youngkin heading west to campaign with Ronchetti

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Republican Glenn Youngkin speaks to supporters during a rally in Fredericksburg, Va., in this October 2021 file photo. Youngkin will travel to New Mexico this week to stump for GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

SANTA FE — Mark Ronchetti’s bid to win the Governor’s Office is getting a boost from another prominent Republican governor.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will make campaign stops this week in Albuquerque and Las Cruces with Ronchetti, the Ronchetti campaign announced Monday.

The Wednesday campaign events will mark the third visit to New Mexico from an out-of-state GOP governor to stump for Ronchetti, who is trying to unseat incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, traveled to New Mexico in August to take part in a campaign rally with Ronchetti in Carlsbad.

In addition, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made a campaign stop with Ronchetti last month, as the two toured an Albuquerque manufacturing facility.

The Republican Governors Association has targeted New Mexico’s race for governor as one of its priorities for the current election cycle, and a political committee affiliated with the RGA has spent more than $1.8 million — primarily on TV ads —on this year’s contest.

Meanwhile, Lujan Grisham has not had as many high-profile campaign surrogates in her bid for re-election, though the national Democratic Governors Association has also been active in the race.

A political committee affiliated with the DGA has spent more than $2.2 million this year in New Mexico, mostly on TV ads targeting Ronchetti.

 

