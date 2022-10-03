PBS series looks at three global rivers and the areas that depend on them

Rosemary Edwards knows that rivers are an important source of life.

This is why Edwards stepped in to be the executive producer of the three-part second season of “Rivers of Life.”

The series airs its next two episodes at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. The entire series is streaming on the PBS Video app.

“I come from a journalist background,” Edwards says. “People have always gravitated towards fresh waters. There’s a dual relationship. In this series, we’re trying to reflect the difference between each water course and the similarities.”

In the second season, “Rivers of Life” explores Africa’s wildest river, the Zambezi; Europe’s Danube River, which travels through more countries than any other; and North America’s great frozen river, the Yukon.

Edwards says each river has its character.

“If you take the Zambezi, it’s a fast flowing river and has lots of energy,” she says. “Then you switch to the Yukon and it has massive personality. It’s the great frozen river. It’s unique. You think about flowing water and the challenges on that river. These are amazing stories.”

Edwards says the Danube River hadn’t been looked at before.

“It’s the most cosmopolitan river in the world,” she says. “From that point of view, it’s got character and has more borders because of where it flows. International rivers are always amazing stories to tell.”

Edwards says production pinpointed the three rivers out of a running list.

The series not only wanted to highlight the river, but the people and surrounding nature that relies on the river.

Of course, there were challenges. Lots of late night filming, turning into early mornings.

“It was worth it in the end,” she says. “We had filmmakers and crew who kept it moving forward. We’ve made friends with people who we would employ again. Our carbon footprint was small because we kept production really tight.”

Edwards says the BBC teamed up with PBS on this project.

“Both entities have a mantra to educate and entertain,” she says. “We hope that people come to that and love the vastness of the series. There are tons of beauty shots. Viewers can learn about the communities that surround these bodies of water. I hope that they take away a desire to preserve the landscape and there are always threats to the environment.”