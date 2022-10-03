 Bonobo coming to Sunshine Theater in support of latest album - Albuquerque Journal

Bonobo coming to Sunshine Theater in support of latest album

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Grammy-nominated producer Bonobo, born Simon Green, is set to perform at Sunshine Theater on Monday, Oct. 10. (Courtesy of Grant Spanier)

Bonobo is having a few days of rest in New York City before he heads out to Washington D.C., to start the last leg of his tour.

“I found a quite moment,” he says. “It’s been nice to get some time to myself and recharge.”

The tour will make a stop in Albuquerque at Sunshine Theater on Monday, Oct. 10.

This year has been a whirlwind for the Grammy-nominated music producer and DJ, born Simon Green, as he’s toured the world in support of his album, “Fragments.”

“Fragments” by Bonobo

Along the way, he’s hit some milestones.

Bonobo made his NPR Tiny Desk debut, performed four times in just 24 hours at Glastonbury Festival in June.

Top that off with being the first electronic artist ever to headline five nights at the famous Royal Albert Hall in London.

Not to mention, he created “Fragments” during the pandemic.

“Some people were inspired by the pandemic. I found it quite stifling,” Bonobo says. “Since there was no touring, I began to run out of things to say because of the limited experiences. It takes a lot of effort to create that and the momentum. I find that I work best while on tour and moving around from venue to venue. I came out of the pandemic holding a new record at the end. It was a process.”

Bonobo’s profile continues to rise as he’s one of the biggest names in dance music.

He is a favorite main stage performer at the world’s greatest music festivals and has sold out legendary venues from London’s Alexandra Palace to Red Rocks.

He has also worked with a wide range of artists including Erykah Badu and Jon Hopkins, and remixes for Gorillaz and Michael Kiwanuka. Other collaborators include Jamila Woods, Joji, Kadhja Bonet, Jordan Rakei, O’Flynn and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, all featured on “Fragments.”

When it comes to collaboration, Bonobo has had his share of rejection, but always pushes through.

“I have a really good relationship with the industry,” he says. “The people help me navigate my ideas and help me contact other musicians to collaborate with. I approach quite a lot of people to collaborate with. Some work out, many don’t.”

As for the live show, Bonobo says it evolves every day. This will be the first time he’s performed in Albuquerque, which he is looking forward to.

Essentially, he will be performing the songs from “Fragments,” but will leave room for improvisation.

“I’m more excited about the present and DJing the live show. I’m making the set at the moment and I feel there are things to reference. There’s even a nod to my first album, ‘Animal Magic’ I’ve been designing the show around the new record but it’s also inspired by the past.”

Bonobo
With O’Flynn
WHEN: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10
WHERE: Sunshine Theater,
120 Central SW
HOW MUCH: $33 advance, $38 day of show at ampconcerts.org or holdmyticket.com

