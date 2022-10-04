 Sports Speak Up! Reader/Lobo fan says it's time for Chavez at QB - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Reader/Lobo fan says it’s time for Chavez at QB

By ABQJournal News Staff

LOBOS ARE AT another turning point this week; time for the annual Isaiah Chavez Magic, where he will again lead the team to its (third straight!) win over Wyoming. The kid’s a proven winner (another plus, he understands clock management) and has led the Lobos to three of their last seven victories.

— Moondog

AHHHH, fall in the 505, cool air, the smell of roasting (chiles), leaves turning color, balloons in the sky and the annual (Journal) sports article on the newest Lobo men’s basketball recruits and the Lobo football season’s not half over. Better luck next year Danny G!

— Davario

Football season continues (as does our coverage), and meanwhile basketball practice has begun. Yes, it’s that time of year. — Randy, Journal

UNM FOOTBALL won the first half against UNLV. Unfortunately for Coach Gonzales it is a four quarter game.

— Stavros

Home » From the newspaper » Sports Speak Up! Reader/Lobo fan says it’s time for Chavez at QB

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Sports Speak Up! Reader/Lobo fan says it's time for ...
Featured Sports
LOBOS ARE AT another turning point ... LOBOS ARE AT another turning point this week; time for the annual Isaiah Chavez Magic, where he will again lead the team to its ...
2
College players sweep pro tennis tourney at UNM
ABQnews Seeker
One day after two UNM Lobos ... One day after two UNM Lobos won the doubles title of Albuquerque's ITF 15K pro tennis tournament, a Texas Tech player won the singles ...
3
Favored Aggies suffer humbling loss to Florida International
College
(Las Cruces)  Fresh off its first ... (Las Cruces)  Fresh off its first win of the season, a 45-20 verdict a week ago over Hawaii, New Mexico State had to be ...
4
Yodice: Lovington football survives tough early road
Featured Sports
or early morning hours, if you ... or early morning hours, if you prefer — on Saturday, the city's high school football team was already writing a new script for itself. ...
5
UNM duo wins pro doubles crown, then hits the ...
College
The UNM Lobo duo of Alex ... The UNM Lobo duo of Alex Maggs and Jan Pucalka and won the USTA Pro Circuit double championship Saturday on their home courts.
6
Fall sports roundup: UNM, New Mexico State volleyball lose ...
College
The University of New Mexico volleyball ... The University of New Mexico volleyball team has shown an ability to play from behind this season.
7
Prep football roundup: Valley wins thriller; Academy tops St. ...
Featured Sports
All things considered, Ricky Henderson's evaluation ... All things considered, Ricky Henderson's evaluation of the preceding 48 minutes sounded accurate. 'It was just like in the movies,' he said. 'That type ...
8
United's hard work doesn't fully pay in 0-0 draw
Featured Sports
The inherent cruelty of soccer was ... The inherent cruelty of soccer was on display at Las Vegas, Nevada's Cashman Field on Friday night. New Mexico United utterly dominated the second ...
9
Prep football: James Yodice's Games to Watch, Week 8 ...
Featured Sports
1. Centennial (4-1, 1-0 in 3/4-6A) ... 1. Centennial (4-1, 1-0 in 3/4-6A) at Hobbs (6-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Mammoth showdown here between the second-ranked Hawks and fourth-ranked Eagles; you'd ...