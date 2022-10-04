Sports Speak Up! Reader/Lobo fan says it’s time for Chavez at QB

LOBOS ARE AT another turning point this week; time for the annual Isaiah Chavez Magic, where he will again lead the team to its (third straight!) win over Wyoming. The kid’s a proven winner (another plus, he understands clock management) and has led the Lobos to three of their last seven victories.

— Moondog

AHHHH, fall in the 505, cool air, the smell of roasting (chiles), leaves turning color, balloons in the sky and the annual (Journal) sports article on the newest Lobo men’s basketball recruits and the Lobo football season’s not half over. Better luck next year Danny G!

— Davario

Football season continues (as does our coverage), and meanwhile basketball practice has begun. Yes, it’s that time of year. — Randy, Journal

UNM FOOTBALL won the first half against UNLV. Unfortunately for Coach Gonzales it is a four quarter game.

— Stavros