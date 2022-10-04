 GOP should have targeted NM's awful licensing rules - Albuquerque Journal

GOP should have targeted NM’s awful licensing rules

By Matthew D. Mitchell / senior research affiliate, Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation; affiliated senior scholar, Mercatus Center at George Mason University; Albuquerque native/Angel fire-area resident

A political flyer sent out by the Republican Party of New Mexico in at least nine state House districts. Democrats are calling the ad racist. (Courtesy of the Republican Party of New Mexico)

Several New Mexico House Republicans recently sent out a mailer showing dark-skinned hands cutting a child’s hair. The advertisement says Democrats “voted to allow convicted sex offenders to receive professional licenses for activities such as cutting hair … leaving unsuspecting women and children vulnerable to predators.”

With a few keystrokes, you can find the same image on iStock, though the barber’s hands in the original seem several shades lighter. Whatever happened, the Party of Lincoln should know better than to distribute something so insulting. And it’s strange to see the Party of Reagan do so in the service of failing regulations which have nothing to do with protecting people from predators.

New Mexico barbers – like its travel guides, sign language interpreters, HVAC contractors, and hundreds of other professionals – are required to obtain a license to work. They pay fees, take exams, and complete thousands of training hours. More than one in four New Mexican workers is licensed. Only eight other states license a higher percentage. And according to the Institute for Justice, New Mexico’s “licensing laws for lower-income occupations are some of the most arduous in the nation.”

The burdens bear little connection to public risk. For example, an aspiring barber must complete 1,200 hours of training, nearly seven times as many as an emergency medical technician.

This might be worth it if the regulations protected consumers. But there is little evidence they do. Most studies find no effect on the quality of consumer services. In fact, more studies find licensure undermines quality than enhances it. Worse, it clearly raises prices.

What about child predators?

In the large volume of research, no one has ever found regulation protects the public from child predators. Licensing does, however, make it harder for those who’ve made mistakes and done their time to re-enter the workforce. Ironically, this is how occupational licensing may endanger the public. Let me explain.

There are 282 provisions in New Mexico law allowing regulators to deny a license to work to anyone with a criminal record. Another 173 allow regulators to deny business licenses to these individuals.

For example, any misdemeanor conviction is grounds to indefinitely deny, suspend, or revoke an interior designer’s license. A controlled substances offense is sufficient to deny an athletic trainer a license. There are somehow more licensing provisions targeting minor offenses than violent or sexual offenses.

About one in five New Mexicans has a criminal record, mostly for nonviolent offenses. It’s estimated 70% of Americans have done something that could have resulted in a criminal record.

For those who’ve gotten caught, a job is one of the best ways to get back on the right path. Better job opportunities, higher wages and more employment tend to correlate with lower crime rates. And states with the heaviest occupational licensing burdens have higher average increases in new crimes by those with prior convictions.

So if public safety is the concern, let’s make it easier for people with nonviolent criminal records to work. Ronald Reagan once declared the first economic freedom is the “freedom to work.” New Mexico Republicans should work harder to expand this freedom instead of playing politics with a bad regulation.

 

Election Guide

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » GOP should have targeted NM’s awful licensing rules

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: Do you know what your kids are watching?
Editorials
A New Mexico lawsuit is one ... A New Mexico lawsuit is one of six in the country targeting TikTok as a result of "blackout ch ...
2
Editorial: Young Shiprock poet shines in D.C. spotlight
Editorials
It's a long way from Shiprock ... It's a long way from Shiprock to Washington, D.C.    Jesse Begay got there on t ...
3
GOP should have targeted NM's awful licensing rules
From the newspaper
Mailer misses the point: Too many ... Mailer misses the point: Too many with minor offenses can't work in professions here
4
Agriculture must be part of water conservation strategy
From the newspaper
When it comes to any water ... When it comes to any water crisis, no matter whose fault it is, it's all our problem. Fortunat ...
5
Keller wins latest veto battle over safe outdoor spaces
ABQnews Seeker
City Council fails to redirect funding City Council fails to redirect funding
6
Former NM college official found guilty in embezzlement scheme
From the newspaper
SANTA FE – A ... SANTA FE – A former official at Northern New Mexico College has pleaded guilty in an embezzl ...
7
NM's military bases pack an economic punch
From the newspaper
Installations' impact detailed in new report Installations' impact detailed in new report
8
Governor candidates could find tricky footing in homelessness debate
ABQnews Seeker
Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham could find ... Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham could find homelessness, panhandling and tent cities to be tricky topics to navigate as they run in next month's gubernatorial ...
9
View from the basket
ABQnews Seeker
First balloon ride puts new city ... First balloon ride puts new city in perspective