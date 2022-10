New Mexico State Police are investigating after Sandoval County Sheriff’s deputies and Bernalillo Police Department officers were involved in a fatal shooting Monday night.

State Police posted about the shooting on Twitter, saying it happened on Bosque Loop in Bernalillo.

“Officers and deputies are uninjured,” State Police said. “Suspect is deceased.”

It did not immediately provide more information about what led up to the shooting and said more details would be released when they are available.