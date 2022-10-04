View from the basket

I’m 22, so there are a lot of things I haven’t done – I haven’t had the time.

Riding a hot air balloon was one of them.

I graduated from Boston University in May and fell straight into a job at the Journal. Although I grew up just a state away in Phoenix, I had never been to New Mexico.

After moving to Albuquerque a few months ago, riding a hot air balloon soared to the top of my bucket list. When I had the opportunity to fly with Rainbow Ryders founder Scott Appelman, I jumped on the assignment and counted down the days until I would be up in the air.

Although I’ve never been afraid of heights, I was nervous when the day finally came.

Not about the balloon, but about getting there. I was worried I’d oversleep the 6:45 a.m. departure. Or, I might get lost, an almost daily hassle for me, even with GPS. I left early just in case.

When I arrived at Balloon Fiesta Park and the security guard said he hadn’t seen any balloons come in, my stomach lurched. I circled the park, the minutes ticking closer and closer to 6:45 a.m.

And then I saw the basket.

My anxiety melted into excitement as I watched the Rainbow Ryder crew get the balloon ready, venting in hot air. The balloon was impossibly big, bigger than I’d ever imagined. I couldn’t wait to get in the basket.

All I could think was, “I have the best job.”

I thought the basket would feel unsteady as we lifted into the air. But it just glided along, smooth as a pat of butter on a hot pan.

I’ve felt unsteady myself for the past couple of months. I moved to a city I’d never been to, leaving behind my friends in Boston and my family in Phoenix.

I changed jobs, leaving a comfortable communications job, complete with an office, in a familiar city. Before moving to Albuquerque, the only journalism I’d done was for school papers and a few odd freelance jobs; I’d never worked in a newsroom before, and I wasn’t sure I’d be cut out for the daily deadlines.

I thought after I started work, my insecurities would quiet. But every day when I left work, I still felt that I could have done more, done better.

But, what other job would pay me to ride a hot air balloon on a Sunday morning and write about it? Looking at Albuquerque over the edge of the basket, I was reminded just how far I’d come over the past months and how lucky I was to have this opportunity in this city. It was a feeling of pure contentment – appreciating the exact moment I was in, and all the work it had taken to get there.

“It’s a beautiful city,” Journal photographer Adolphe Pierre-Louis told me as our hot air balloon cruised over the Rio Grande. “You can’t really appreciate it until you’re up here.”

He was right. Every day, I walk and drive through the city, getting to know Albuquerque on a zoomed-in scale. But stepping back pulled everything into focus: the labyrinthine paths in the bosque, the mesa hugging the city, the sparkling Rio Grande twisting through a band of green.

It is a beautiful city. And I can’t wait to get back up in the air.

