Talking Grammer, Ep. 48: UNM assistant Tarvish Felton

In Episode 48 of the Talking Grammer podcast, I have a conversation with new Lobo basketball assistant Tarvish Felton, who worked at Utah State for a decade and was at Fresno State the past four seasons. He told me stories of coaching Sam Merrill and Orlando Robinson and old WAC rivalries with NMSU. So what’s his role now with the Lobos and how good does he think this roster is?

