 Indonesia police: Stadium exit gates too small for escape - Albuquerque Journal

Indonesia police: Stadium exit gates too small for escape

By Edna Tarigan / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

MALANG, Indonesia — Indonesian police said Tuesday that the gates at the soccer stadium where police fired tear gas and set off a deadly crush were too small and could only accommodate two at a time when hundreds were trying to escape.

Photos from the Malang stadium where 125 people died and hundreds were injured on Saturday night in one of the sporting events worst disasters showed four connecting doors forming one gate.

Police said the investigation was focused on six of the 14 gates where most of the spectators died in the crush.

Police spokesperson Dedi Prasetyo said that they were unlocked but only able to accommodate two people.

“For those six gates, they were not closed but they were too small. They had a capacity for two people but there were hundreds coming out. There was a crush there,” Prasetyo told reporters.

He added that the gates were the responsibility of the organizers.

On Monday, police announced they had removed one police chief and nine elite officers and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside the stadium.

The match in East Java’s Malang city was attended only by hometown Arema FC fans. The organizer had banned supporters of the visiting team, Persebaya Surabaya, because of Indonesia’s history of violent soccer rivalries.

Witnesses said some of the 42,000 Arema fans ran onto the pitch in anger after the team was defeated 3-2, its first loss at home against Persebaya in 23 years. Some threw bottles and other objects at players and soccer officials. At least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze outside the stadium.

Most of the deaths occurred when riot police, trying to stop the violence, fired tear gas, including in the stands, triggering a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits. Most of the 125 people who died were trampled or suffocated. The victims included two police officers.

Home » AP Feeds » Indonesia police: Stadium exit gates too small for escape

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
AP Feeds
North Korea on Tuesday fired a ... North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and ...
2
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
AP Feeds
Days after the skies cleared and ... Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power ...
3
Indonesia police chief, others removed over soccer disaster
AP Feeds
An Indonesian police chief and nine ... An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the ...
4
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden promised to 'rebuild ... President Joe Biden promised to 'rebuild it all' while visiting Puerto Rico on Monday, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two ...
5
Bolsonaro, Lula start fight for support before Brazil runoff
AP Feeds
Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula ... Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, two diametrically opposed candidates for Brazil's presidency, have started a four-week race to pursue votes ahead ...
6
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto ...
AP Feeds
and will pay a $1 million ... and will pay a $1 million fine -- to settle federal charges that she recommended a crypto security to her 330 million Instagram followers ...
7
Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was 'rebellion,' prosecutor says
AP Feeds
The founder of the Oath Keepers ... The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned an 'armed rebellion' to keep President Donald Trump in power, a federal ...
8
UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market ...
AP Feeds
The U.K. government on Monday dropped ... The U.K. government on Monday dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts unveiled only days ...
9
Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after tight Brazil election
AP Feeds
Brazil's top two presidential candidates will ... Brazil's top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an ...