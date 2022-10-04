Green flag at Balloon Fiesta Park Tuesday, fly-in competition is a go

Balloons launched from Balloon Fiesta Park after a green flag at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Tuesday.

A post on the fiesta’s Facebook page says the competition will start at 8:30 a.m.

The fly-in competition was initially scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Announcers on the field said competition pilots evaluated the flight patterns of this morning’s balloons before leaving the field to find their perfect launch spots. The announcers, some who are former pilots themselves, suggested many pilots could choose to head south and try to ride the surface flow back into the field.

Both Sunday’s balloon glow and Monday’s launch were cancelled due to weather conditions.

The fiesta runs through Sunday.

