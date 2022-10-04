 Green flag at Balloon Fiesta Park Tuesday, fly-in competition is a go - Albuquerque Journal

Green flag at Balloon Fiesta Park Tuesday, fly-in competition is a go

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

Balloons launched from Balloon Fiesta Park after a green flag at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Tuesday.

A post on the fiesta’s Facebook page says the competition will start at 8:30 a.m.

The fly-in competition was initially scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Announcers on the field said competition pilots evaluated the flight patterns of this morning’s balloons before leaving the field to find their perfect launch spots. The announcers, some who are former pilots themselves, suggested many pilots could choose to head south and try to ride the surface flow back into the field.

Both Sunday’s balloon glow and Monday’s launch were cancelled due to weather conditions.

The fiesta runs through Sunday.

See our Balloon Fiesta special section here.

 

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Green flag at Balloon Fiesta Park Tuesday, fly-in competition is a go

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Green flag at Balloon Fiesta Park Tuesday, fly-in competition ...
ABQnews Seeker
Balloons launched from Balloon Fiesta Park ... Balloons launched from Balloon Fiesta Park after a green flag at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Tuesday. A post on the fiesta's Facebook ...
2
Sandoval County deputies, Bernalillo police officers involved in fatal ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police are investigating ... New Mexico State Police are investigating after Sandoval County Sheriff's deputies and Bernalillo Police Department officers were involved in a fatal shooting Monday evening
3
Governor candidates could find tricky footing in homelessness debate
ABQnews Seeker
Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham could find ... Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham could find homelessness, panhandling and tent cities to be tricky topics to navigate as they run in next month's gubernatorial ...
4
NM's military bases pack an economic punch
From the newspaper
Installations' impact detailed in new report Installations' impact detailed in new report
5
Modernizing the grid: Smart meters, cybersecurity measures part of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Utility asks PRC to approve $344M ... Utility asks PRC to approve $344M investment over six years
6
View from the basket
ABQnews Seeker
First balloon ride puts new city ... First balloon ride puts new city in perspective
7
Albuquerque Community Safety took 16K calls in first year
ABQnews Seeker
New department responds in place of ... New department responds in place of police
8
Rain, wind curb ballooning events
ABQnews Seeker
Weather interferes with Balloon Fiesta events Weather interferes with Balloon Fiesta events
9
Keller wins latest veto battle over safe outdoor spaces
ABQnews Seeker
City Council fails to redirect funding City Council fails to redirect funding
10
Youngkin heading west to campaign with Ronchetti
ABQnews Seeker
Mark Ronchetti's bid to win the ... Mark Ronchetti's bid to win the Governor's Office is getting a boost from another prominent Republican governor. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will make campaign ...