 Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground

By Damian J. Troise / Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks rose sharply in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday and clawed back more of the ground they lost in a miserable several weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 2.8% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday to close out a September slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 744 points, or 2.5%, to 30,236 and the Nasdaq rose 3.3%. Small company stocks also made solid gains. The Russell 2000 rose 3.3%.

The broad gains come as investors look for signs that central banks might ease up on their aggressive rate hikes aimed at taming the hottest inflation in four decades. Australia’s central bank made an interest rate hike that was smaller than previous ones.

European and Asian markets also made solid gains. Australia’s market jumped 3.8%.

Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs, which has helped relieve some of the pressure on stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other kinds of loans, fell to 3.59% from 3.65% late Monday. It got as high as 4% last week after starting the year at just 1.51%.

Central banks are being closely watched as they raise interest rates to make borrowing more difficult and slow economic growth to try to tame inflation. Investors are hoping that they will eventually ease off their aggressive rate hikes and the move by Australia’s central bank is a hopeful sign for some.

Wall Street is worried that the rate hikes, especially the increases from the Federal Reserve, could go too far in slowing growth and send economies into a recession. The Fed has already pushed its key overnight interest rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, up from virtually zero as recently as March.

Economic growth is already slowing globally and the U.S. economy contracted during the first two quarters of the year, which is considered an informal signal of a recession. The economy still has several strong pockets, including employment. Wall Street will get a more detailed look at the employment situation in the U.S. when the government releases its monthly jobs report for September on Friday.

___

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Home » Business » Money » Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Green flag at Balloon Fiesta Park Tuesday, fly-in competition ...
ABQnews Seeker
Balloons launched from Balloon Fiesta Park ... Balloons launched from Balloon Fiesta Park after a green flag at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Tuesday. A post on the fiesta's Facebook ...
2
Sandoval County deputies, Bernalillo police officers involved in fatal ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police are investigating ... New Mexico State Police are investigating after Sandoval County Sheriff's deputies and Bernalillo Police Department officers were involved in a fatal shooting Monday evening
3
Governor candidates could find tricky footing in homelessness debate
ABQnews Seeker
Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham could find ... Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham could find homelessness, panhandling and tent cities to be tricky topics to navigate as they run in next month's gubernatorial ...
4
NM's military bases pack an economic punch
From the newspaper
Installations' impact detailed in new report Installations' impact detailed in new report
5
Modernizing the grid: Smart meters, cybersecurity measures part of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Utility asks PRC to approve $344M ... Utility asks PRC to approve $344M investment over six years
6
View from the basket
ABQnews Seeker
First balloon ride puts new city ... First balloon ride puts new city in perspective
7
Albuquerque Community Safety took 16K calls in first year
ABQnews Seeker
New department responds in place of ... New department responds in place of police
8
Rain, wind curb ballooning events
ABQnews Seeker
Weather interferes with Balloon Fiesta events Weather interferes with Balloon Fiesta events
9
Keller wins latest veto battle over safe outdoor spaces
ABQnews Seeker
City Council fails to redirect funding City Council fails to redirect funding
10
Youngkin heading west to campaign with Ronchetti
ABQnews Seeker
Mark Ronchetti's bid to win the ... Mark Ronchetti's bid to win the Governor's Office is getting a boost from another prominent Republican governor. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will make campaign ...