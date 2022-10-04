 Report: Musk proposes to proceed with Twitter takeover - Albuquerque Journal

Report: Musk proposes to proceed with Twitter takeover

By The Associated Press

Trading in shares of Twitter were halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.

The news, based on anonymous sources, was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Shares jumped nearly 13% to $47.95 before trading stopped.

According to the report Tuesday, Musk sent a letter to Twitter offering to complete the deal, which already has shareholder approval, at the original price.

Twitter did not immediately respond to messages for comment on Tuesday.

The trial seeking to compel Musk to buy Twitter is set to start in Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17.

Musk’s argument for winning the case — and thus walking away from the deal — has largely rested on his allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers. But most legal experts believed he faced an uphill battle in convincing Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Report: Musk proposes to proceed with Twitter takeover

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Governor candidates could find tricky footing in homelessness debate
ABQnews Seeker
Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham could find ... Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham could find homelessness, panhandling and tent cities to be tricky topics to navigate as they run in next month's gubernatorial ...
2
Green flag at Balloon Fiesta Park Tuesday, fly-in competition ...
ABQnews Seeker
Balloons launched from Balloon Fiesta Park ... Balloons launched from Balloon Fiesta Park after a green flag at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Tuesday. A post on the fiesta's Facebook ...
3
Sandoval County deputies, Bernalillo police officers involved in fatal ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police are investigating ... New Mexico State Police are investigating after Sandoval County Sheriff's deputies and Bernalillo Police Department officers were involved in a fatal shooting Monday evening
4
NM's military bases pack an economic punch
ABQnews Seeker
Installations' impact detailed in new report Installations' impact detailed in new report
5
Modernizing the grid: Smart meters, cybersecurity measures part of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Utility asks PRC to approve $344M ... Utility asks PRC to approve $344M investment over six years
6
View from the basket
ABQnews Seeker
First balloon ride puts new city ... First balloon ride puts new city in perspective
7
Albuquerque Community Safety took 16K calls in first year
ABQnews Seeker
New department responds in place of ... New department responds in place of police
8
Rain, wind curb ballooning events
ABQnews Seeker
Weather interferes with Balloon Fiesta events Weather interferes with Balloon Fiesta events
9
Keller wins latest veto battle over safe outdoor spaces
ABQnews Seeker
City Council fails to redirect funding City Council fails to redirect funding
10
Youngkin heading west to campaign with Ronchetti
ABQnews Seeker
Mark Ronchetti's bid to win the ... Mark Ronchetti's bid to win the Governor's Office is getting a boost from another prominent Republican governor. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will make campaign ...