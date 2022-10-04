 'Dark Winds' casting call on Oct. 8 in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

‘Dark Winds’ casting call on Oct. 8 in Santa Fe

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

From left, Jessica Matten as Sgt. Bernadette Manuelito , Executive Producer Chris Eyre and Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee in the pilot episode of “Dark Winds.” (Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC)

Work on the second season of “Dark Winds” will begin soon.

Casting directors Rene Haynes and Jennifer Schwalenberg will be hosting a casting call from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Santa Fe.

The casting call will take place at Institute of American Indian Arts, 83 Avan Nu Po Road, in the Performing Arts Center — east end of campus.

Haynes and Schwalenberg will be seeing actors for various Native American roles — both speaking and featured.

The series — which is based on Tony Hillerman’s series and set in 1971 — follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee.

“Dark Winds” as a television series has been a project 35 years in the making. Robert Redford optioned Hillerman’s book collection more than three decades ago, and the series, whose first season focuses primarily on the book “The Listening Woman,” with elements of “People of Darkness,” found a home on AMC+ and AMC.

According to AMC, the production worked closely with the Navajo Nation. It was based at Camel Rock Studios, located on Tesuque Pueblo. Another 30% of production was done at Cochiti Pueblo. Season two will air in 2023.

Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation.

Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

According to the casting call it is open to:

All nations, types and genders from ages 6 and up.

If not able to make the casting call, please send to the following, Name, recent selfie/photo (no sunglasses), height, city and state, phone number to newmexicotalent@gmail.com

” ‘Dark Winds’ is set in the 1970s, so we are asking that you arrive with a natural look, appropriate for the time period,” the casting directors said in a release.

