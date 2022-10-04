 Jury: Two MDC guards not guilty of involuntary manslaughter - Albuquerque Journal

Jury: Two MDC guards not guilty of involuntary manslaughter

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Two corrections officers who stood trial in the 2019 death of an inmate left the Bernalillo County courthouse as free men Tuesday after a jury found both not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center corrections officer Jonathan Sandoval, 35, and his supervisor, Lt. Keith Brandon, 46, hugged and wept with with family members and supporters after jurors returned the verdict.

Jonathan Sandoval

Sandoval’s attorney, Sam Bregman, said the officers performed as they were trained and should never have been charged.

“I didn’t think there was enough evidence to bring these charges,” Bregman said. “The jury came to the right conclusion.”

A 37-year-old father of three, Vicente Villela died in February 2019 as Sandoval and other corrections officers held him down in a cell at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

Brandon and Sandoval declined to comment after the 2nd Judicial District Judge read the verdicts. Members of Villela’s family also declined to comment.

Keith Brandon

Prosecutors alleged that Sandoval, acting on orders from Brandon, pressed his knee into Villela’s back until the inmate lost consciousness and died.

Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave with Bernalillo County after the incident.

Prosecutors told jurors in closing statements Monday that the two officers ignored Vicente Villela’s repeated calls “I can’t breath” in the moments before his death.

The video of the incident played repeatedly for jurors during the five-day trial.

Attorneys for the two officers told the 2nd Judicial District Court jury that none of the evidence presented by prosecutors showed that actions taken by officers that day directly resulted in Villela’s death.

Home » News » Jury: Two MDC guards not guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Jury: Two MDC guards not guilty of involuntary manslaughter
Albuquerque News
Two corrections officers who stood trial ... Two corrections officers who stood trial in the 2019 death of an inmate left the Bernalillo County courthouse as free men Tuesday after a ...
2
Keller wins latest veto battle over safe outdoor spaces
ABQnews Seeker
City Council fails to redirect funding City Council fails to redirect funding
3
Rain, wind curb ballooning events
ABQnews Seeker
Weather interferes with Balloon Fiesta events Weather interferes with Balloon Fiesta events
4
Albuquerque Community Safety took 16K calls in first year
ABQnews Seeker
New department responds in place of ... New department responds in place of police
5
Deadline approaches for Daniels Fund scholarships
Albuquerque News
High school seniors in New Mexico ... High school seniors in New Mexico still have time to apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 toward their ...
6
No flights today at Balloon Fiesta Park
Albuquerque News
After a pilot briefing that detailed ... After a pilot briefing that detailed showers in the area and winds at 15-20 mph, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta officials made the decision to ...
7
Balloons greet visitors from near and far on fiesta's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Clouds couldn't damper balloon launch, excitement ... Clouds couldn't damper balloon launch, excitement
8
American Airlines plane evacuated at Albuquerque Sunport
ABQnews Seeker
FBI officials in Albuquerque did not ... FBI officials in Albuquerque did not disclose nature of security threat
9
APD investigates 'suspicious death' on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
Person found dead outside Discount Tire Person found dead outside Discount Tire