Jury: Two MDC guards not guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Two corrections officers who stood trial in the 2019 death of an inmate left the Bernalillo County courthouse as free men Tuesday after a jury found both not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center corrections officer Jonathan Sandoval, 35, and his supervisor, Lt. Keith Brandon, 46, hugged and wept with with family members and supporters after jurors returned the verdict.

Sandoval’s attorney, Sam Bregman, said the officers performed as they were trained and should never have been charged.

“I didn’t think there was enough evidence to bring these charges,” Bregman said. “The jury came to the right conclusion.”

A 37-year-old father of three, Vicente Villela died in February 2019 as Sandoval and other corrections officers held him down in a cell at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

Brandon and Sandoval declined to comment after the 2nd Judicial District Judge read the verdicts. Members of Villela’s family also declined to comment.

Prosecutors alleged that Sandoval, acting on orders from Brandon, pressed his knee into Villela’s back until the inmate lost consciousness and died.

Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave with Bernalillo County after the incident.

Prosecutors told jurors in closing statements Monday that the two officers ignored Vicente Villela’s repeated calls “I can’t breath” in the moments before his death.

The video of the incident played repeatedly for jurors during the five-day trial.

Attorneys for the two officers told the 2nd Judicial District Court jury that none of the evidence presented by prosecutors showed that actions taken by officers that day directly resulted in Villela’s death.