Q&A: 2nd Congressional District candidate Yvette Herrell

NAME: Yvette Herrell

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: U.S. representative (NM-02)

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Alamogordo

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Small business owner/operator, served four terms in the New Mexico House (2011-2018)

EDUCATION: Graduate of ITT School of Business

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: YvetteHerrell.com

1. What is the biggest issue New Mexico is facing right now and how would you address it in Congress?

Out of control spending in Washington has dramatically driven up the cost of living for hard working Americans, making it hard for many to make ends meet. As prices rise, job creators and small businesses face difficult decisions, slowing the economy. Prices can be lowered when Congress controls its spending.

2. What is your position regarding climate change? What actions should Congress take, if any, regarding the environment?

We can find a balance between creating opportunities for Americans today and protecting our environment. Oil and natural gas powers the world we live in today, and continuing to produce this energy in the cleanest and most responsible way possible will protect our environment, national security, and economic stability.

3. What is your position on abortion? Do you think states should be able to place restrictions on it?

I am pro-life and believe that the states should have the final say in how abortion is regulated.

4. Do you believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election? (Yes or No answer only, please)

Respondent did not limit answer to yes or no as requested.

5. What actions should Congress take regarding people now living illegally in the U.S.? What about for those who want to come in?

We must find a common-sense solution for immigration reform that works for all, while securing our border and respecting those who’ve entered our nation legally or are in that process. Republicans and Democrats have kicked the can down the road for too long, while families and communities suffer the consequences.

6. Do you favor a federal ban on the sale of military style semi-automatic rifles? If so, what would you do about the millions of such weapons now legally owned by American citizens? What other, if any, gun law reforms would you support?

No, there are enough laws on the books today to take illegal guns off the streets, hold criminals accountable, and dramatically reduce gun violence. This starts with electing the prosecutors who will try these crimes and uphold their oath to keep Americans safe.

7. Federal spending plays an important role in New Mexico’s economy. What should be done to increase other economic drivers here?

Not punishing the largest job creating industries in the state is a good start to creating a robust economy where every New Mexican can find opportunity. That starts with safely and responsibly harnessing the natural resources of our beautiful state, including energy, agriculture, ranching, timber, and manufacturing.

8. What actions do you think Congress should take to address inflation?

Stop spending money on wasteful projects and dangerous anti-growth agendas. I voted against Joe Biden’s out-of-control spending bills because they don’t accomplish what their names proclaim and are causing prices to skyrocket, putting us into a recession.

9. What is your position on the U.S.’s response to the war in Ukraine? Are there additional actions the U.S. should be taking?

We have appropriated enough American taxpayer dollars for Ukraine. Now we need to see accountability and results from the administration. It is time to find a solution to this international crisis and restore stability to the region.

10. What should be done at the federal level to address the crisis of opioid addiction? Any other drugs?

Fentanyl is now the number one killer for Americans age 18-45, much of it coming across our unsecured border. We must secure the border and crack down on trafficking crimes. Opioid addiction will be solved by education, holding suppliers accountable, and investing in mental health care and treatment facilities.

11. What should be done at the federal level to address the increase in violent crime in the U.S., and especially in New Mexico?

Start with supporting law enforcement and rejecting the radical notion that defunding them will help. Second, we need to reform pretrial detention, holding prosecutors and judges accountable for the decisions they make. Holding criminals accountable will reduce their ability to recommit violent crimes and create a deterrent to future crimes.

12. What are your thoughts on the status of the U.S. Department of Justice oversight of Albuquerque’s police department? Would you take steps to try to change it in any way?

In 2021, the AG put limits on how long a department can be under the control of DOJ, but left existing agreements out of the discussion. APD is ready to govern themselves and focus on policing, not costly compliance with DOJ. My office has been communicating with the DOJ to help APD move forward.

13. In a time of high partisanship and division, what are some issues where you could find common ground and work with members of the opposing party?

I am proud to be working with my New Mexico Democratic colleagues on legislation to protect those impacted by uranium mining and preserving our water resources. I am also co-sponsoring legislation with Democrats to support the men and women of the Border Patrol, protect Social Security, and expand tele-health.

14. What actions can Congress take to address the scourge of mass shootings?

Mental health care in America has been overlooked and stigmatized for too long. We must offer treatment for the mental health needs of children, the homeless population, and every American with real solutions — quickly. This is a critical step toward reducing violent crime overall and keeping Americans safe.

15. What differentiates you from your opponents?

I believe in the American Dream, limited government and freedoms given to us through the Constitution. Unfortunately, my opponent has bought into a dangerous agenda that punishes job creators and small businesses, leaves our border open, raises our taxes, defunds our police and promotes woke policies.

16. Why do you want to be a member of Congress?

From the beginning of my service to the state I love, it’s been about the people. Bringing common sense solutions to Washington, giving everyone the best opportunity to live a safe, prosperous life. I am in Congress not to play games, but to deliver results that move our state and country forward.

Personal background.

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.