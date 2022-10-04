 ABQ RV company brings batteries to Balloon Fiesta - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ RV company brings batteries to Balloon Fiesta

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Jordan Madrid wires a solar system on an RV owned by Minnesotan Mike Schuette. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Jordan Madrid, owner of Albuquerque-based RV rental and service company Echo One Adventures, said he’s seen every campground near balloon fiesta over this past week.

“Everyone’s here,” Madrid said, adding that most campgrounds are fully booked. “… Just a parking nightmare pretty much everywhere.”

Madrid has been visiting campgrounds installing lithium batteries and solar power systems on-site, as part of a Balloon Fiesta partnership with Nevada-based Dragonfly Energy, which produces Battle Born Batteries.

Madrid said the goal of Echo One Adventures is to make traveling “stress and headache free.” This is the first time that Echo One Adventures has installed batteries at Balloon Fiesta; Madrid was surprised by the interest in the service.

Madrid said he’s been doing two to three battery installations per day during Balloon Fiesta, with many customers booking in advance to upgrade their RV power systems during the weeklong event. Madrid said that the company is also doing at least one full power system builds per day, and they’re booked a week out on builds.

“We didn’t plan for it to be as big as it was,” Madrid said.

Lithium batteries generally last longer and are lighter than traditional RV batteries. Eric Carter, technical sales specialist at Dragonfly energy, said they also charge faster, reducing “battery anxiety” at events where the “primary goal is to have a great time.”

Echo One Adventures opened in March 2020. Madrid had always enjoyed camping, originally starting with regular ground tents before upgrading to a camper. He then started buying up campers to rent out.

Carter said that typically, RV owners would have to book an installation time, bring their RV to a different location and wait several days to have a battery installed. But Madrid’s mobile service has streamlined the process.

“They don’t have to uproot themselves from the event,” Carter said.

 

