Q&A: 3rd Congressional District candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson

NAME: Alexis Martinez Johnson

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Environmental engineer

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Santa Fe

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Environmental engineering professional

EDUCATION: Vanderbilt University, New Mexico Tech, Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: electalexis.com

1. What is the biggest issue New Mexico is facing right now and how would you address it in Congress?

Lack of opportunity in New Mexico is the biggest challenge we face. Our education system is dead last in the country and our economy is regressing. We’re going to make sure our education system is revamped and funded while cutting red tape to let New Mexican small businesses thrive.

2. What is your position regarding climate change? What actions should Congress take, if any, regarding the environment?

New Mexico energy independence is key to American energy independence. On the federal level, we need to harness our diplomatic resources to curb emissions internationally while promoting responsible environmental stewardship of our fossil fuels. We must aid our allies in Europe to free them from Russian oil dependency by opening up reserves and permitting.

3. What is your position on abortion? Do you think states should be able to place restrictions on it?

A majority of New Mexicans favor a ban on elective, late-term abortion. I support the constituents of New Mexico and will work to represent their voice. I do not support taxpayer dollars to fund abortions.

4. Do you believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election? (Yes or No answer only, please)

No.

5. What actions should Congress take regarding people now living illegally in the U.S.? What about for those who want to come in?

We must institute order and justice. I support funding for more border security personnel, biometric technology, drones, heat sensing and more. We need to streamline our immigration system to naturalize legal immigrants in a safe and orderly process. Sex and drug trafficking are a huge part of this crisis that strips illegal migrants of their dignity.

6. Do you favor a federal ban on the sale of military style semi-automatic rifles? If so, what would you do about the millions of such weapons now legally owned by American citizens? What other, if any, gun law reforms would you support?

As a gun owner, I support the Second Amendment. In Congress, I will support the gun laws that are on the books and ensure any other laws that go forward, I would support due process and the Second Amendment.

7. Federal spending plays an important role in New Mexico’s economy. What should be done to increase other economic drivers here?

Investment in infrastructure is required for the advancement of businesses and jobs. I would promote energy efficient initiatives to decrease our carbon footprint. We need to conserve energy and water while working with the oil and gas industry to lower gas prices and approve pending permits.

8. What actions do you think Congress should take to address inflation?

Stopping out-of-control spending in Congress is key. Inflation won’t go down immediately, but it has no chance of going down with Democrats spending outside of this country’s means. Congress has not taken into account the long-term effects of decisions today. Hardworking Americans cannot afford burdening taxes for noncritical legislation.

9. What is your position on the U.S.’s response to the war in Ukraine? Are there additional actions the U.S. should be taking?

Environmentally responsible oil and natural gas production is key. Europe’s dependency on Russian oil needs to be reduced. U.S. energy production would decrease gas and food prices in the U.S., while also preventing loss of life in Ukraine and blocking further imperialistic advances by both Putin and Xi Jinping.

10. What should be done at the federal level to address the crisis of opioid addiction? Any other drugs?

The first thing that would immediately stop the opioid epidemic would be to secure our border. The flow of fentanyl is destroying generations of New Mexicans. We need to continue to fund our rural clinics and substance abuse centers to rehabilitate dependency. Education funding in our schools is imperative.

11. What should be done at the federal level to address the increase in violent crime in the U.S., and especially in New Mexico?

We need to support our law enforcement with funding so that local law enforcement officers are properly equipped and trained to rise to the challenges of keeping the peace. Securing the border is also another great step in curtailing violent crime.

12. What are your thoughts on the status of the U.S. Department of Justice oversight of Albuquerque’s police department? Would you take steps to try to change it in any way?

The reason why use-of-force is under such scrutiny is because radical Democrats in New Mexico and Congress have defunded the police and reduced departments’ ability to properly train personnel. DOJ’s oversight is welcome as Albuquerque continues to address important community issues.

13. In a time of high partisanship and division, what are some issues where you could find common ground and work with members of the opposing party?

Establishing rural broadband so that our rural communities can get access to the internet, making prescription drugs more affordable, expanding health care access, improving education standards, and lowering deficit spending.

14. What actions can Congress take to address the scourge of mass shootings?

We have to address root causes. This looks like protecting our schools, properly funding school resource officer programs, and most importantly: adequate mental health care for our young adults. Oftentimes, these troubled individuals are on the local community’s and FBI’s radar. We can’t let them slip through the cracks any longer.

15. What differentiates you from your opponents?

The Democrats’ policies are holding New Mexico back with high inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, and an unstable market. In Congress, I will champion policies that reverse these problems so that working-class New Mexicans can thrive.

16. Why do you want to be a member of Congress?

New Mexico could be one of the greatest places to live in the United States. We should have quality education, a successful economy, and we should focus on opportunity. I’m running to fight for New Mexico’s working class.

Personal background.

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.