 Prep soccer: Eldorado girls beat La Cueva

Prep soccer: Eldorado girls beat La Cueva

By Journal Staff

Senior forward Serena Davis had a goal and an assist Tuesday afternoon, as Class 5A’s third-ranked Eldorado High School girls soccer team defeated visiting La Cueva 3-1 in a showdown for first place in District 2-5A.

Ava Forrester and Riley Espinoza added goals for the Eagles, and Caitlin Sanchez made six saves in net for Eldorado.

Eldorado (12-1-1 overall) improved to 5-0 in district play, and the goal the fifth-ranked Bears scored Tuesday was the first one the Eagles have allowed in district.

La Cueva (11-4) fell to 4-1 in league play as its eight-game winning streak was ended.

The rivals will play again at the end of the regular season, Oct. 20 at the APS Soccer Complex.

Eldorado’s girls soccer team celebrates after Serena Davis, right, scored a goal during the Eagles’ game Tuesday against La Cueva. Eldorado won, 3-1
Mike Sandoval/For the Journal
