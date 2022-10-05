Prep soccer: Eldorado girls beat La Cueva

Senior forward Serena Davis had a goal and an assist Tuesday afternoon, as Class 5A’s third-ranked Eldorado High School girls soccer team defeated visiting La Cueva 3-1 in a showdown for first place in District 2-5A.

Ava Forrester and Riley Espinoza added goals for the Eagles, and Caitlin Sanchez made six saves in net for Eldorado.

Eldorado (12-1-1 overall) improved to 5-0 in district play, and the goal the fifth-ranked Bears scored Tuesday was the first one the Eagles have allowed in district.

La Cueva (11-4) fell to 4-1 in league play as its eight-game winning streak was ended.

The rivals will play again at the end of the regular season, Oct. 20 at the APS Soccer Complex.