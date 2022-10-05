 Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success - Albuquerque Journal

Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

By Kim Tong-Hyung / Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.

The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base on the outskirts of the city.

A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell soon after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.

Kwon Seong-dong, a governing party lawmaker representing Gangneung, wrote on Facebook that a “weapons system operated by our blood-like taxpayer money ended up threatening our own people” and called for the military to thoroughly investigate the missile failure. He also criticized the military for not issuing a notice about the failure while maintaining a media embargo on the joint drills.

“It was an irresponsible response,” Kwon wrote. “They don’t even have an official press release yet.”

South Korea’s military acknowledged the malfunction hours after internet users raised alarm about the blast and posted social media videos showing an orange ball of flames emerging from an area they described as near the air force base. It said it was investigating what caused the “abnormal flight” of the missile.

Officials at Gangneung’s fire department and city hall said emergency workers were dispatched to the air force base and a nearby army base in response to calls about a possible explosion but were sent back by military officials.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries are conducting the joint exercises to show their ability to deter a North Korean attack on the South. During Tuesday’s drills, they conducted bombing runs by F-15 strike jets using precision munitions and launched two missiles each that are part of the Army Tactical Missile System.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan was scheduled to return to waters east of South Korea on Wednesday to demonstrate the allies’ “firm will” to counter North’s continued provocations and threats. The carrier was part of drills last week with South Korea and Japan.

The homegrown Hyumoo-2 is key to South Korea’s preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North. Some versions of the missile are similar to Russian-designed Iskander missiles, which also inspired a localized variant in North Korea as it expands its arsenal of nuclear-capable short-range weapons designed to evade South Korea’s missile defenses.

North Korea’s successful launch of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile hours before the drills was the country’s most provocative weapons demonstration since 2017 and was its fifth round of weapons tests in 10 days.

That missile has a range capable of striking Guam, which is home to one of the largest military facilities maintained by the U.S. in Asia. North Korea in 2017 also tested missiles capable of hitting the continental United States.

Japan’s lower house, the more powerful of the two-chamber parliament, adopted a resolution on Wednesday condemning North Korea’s launch, saying that the flight over Japan posed a “grave and imminent” threat to the country’s security.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the country’s deputy nuclear envoy, Lee Tae-woo, met with U.S. counterpart Jung Park in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss the recent North Korean launches and vowed to strengthen three-way cooperation with Tokyo to counter the threat and bring Pyongyang back to the negotiation table.

North Korea has fired nearly 40 ballistic missiles over about 20 different launch events this year, exploiting Russia’s war on Ukraine and the resulting deep divide in the U.N. Security Council to accelerate its arms development without risking further sanctions.

Its aim is to develop a fully fledged nuclear arsenal capable of threatening the U.S. mainland and its allies while gaining recognition as a nuclear state and wresting concessions from those countries.

The United States, Britain, France, Albania, Norway and Ireland called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council over the latest North Korean launch. The open meeting was scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Washington’s nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang has stalled since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against the North and the North’s disarmament steps.

__

AP writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to the report from Tokyo.

See more AP Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Home » AP Feeds » Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
AP Feeds
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ... Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalizes the annexation carried out in defiance ...
2
Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay ...
AP Feeds
and Twitter is game. The billionaire ... and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion, bringing the ...
3
Indonesia soccer group: Some gates locked in deadly crush
AP Feeds
Delays in unlocking the gates at ... Delays in unlocking the gates at an Indonesian soccer stadium after violence broke out at the end of a match contributed to a disaster ...
4
ABQ RV company brings batteries to Balloon Fiesta
ABQnews Seeker
Jordan Madrid, owner of Albuquerque-based RV ... Jordan Madrid, owner of Albuquerque-based RV rental and service company Echo One Adventures, said he ...
5
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
AP Feeds
North Korea conducted its longest-ever weapons ... North Korea conducted its longest-ever weapons test Tuesday, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of ...
6
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says
AP Feeds
Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed ... Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend ...
7
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on ...
AP Feeds
Bobby Wagner delivered one of the ... Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran ...
8
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
AP Feeds
Days after the skies cleared and ... Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power ...
9
Indonesia police chief, others removed over soccer disaster
AP Feeds
An Indonesian police chief and nine ... An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the ...