 Musk Twitter turnaround highlights legal challenge he faced - Albuquerque Journal

Musk Twitter turnaround highlights legal challenge he faced

By Marcy Gordon / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — News that Elon Musk has agreed after all to proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter may have felt like a stunning surprise from the brash billionaire who loves to shock.

It sent shares of the social media platform soaring and stoked alarm among some media watchdogs and civil rights groups worried about what kind of free speech would flourish on Twitter under Musk.

But it wasn’t surprising to observers of the monthslong legal battle as Twitter tried to compel the world’s richest man to consummate the buyout he had tried to back out of. In the months since his initial offer to buy Twitter in April, Musk faced a huge legal challenge.

A combination of gambles or missteps and potential advantages that didn’t pan out made his hand appear weak for the trial looming in less than two weeks in Chancery Court in Delaware. He says he’ll only complete the deal if that trial is put on hold.

More immediately, Musk faced a deposition in the case by Twitter’s attorneys starting Thursday.

Here’s a look at how the legal battle unfolded:

WHAT WAS MUSK’S MAIN ARGUMENT FOR BACKING OUT OF BUYING TWITTER?

Musk grounded his argument largely on the allegation that Twitter vastly misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers.

But Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, apparently wasn’t buying it. As the two sides presented evidence prior to the trial, the judge appeared to focus narrowly in line with the court’s mandate: on the merger agreement between Musk and Twitter, and whether anything had changed since it was signed in April that would justify terminating the deal.

A former Twitter head of security, fired early this year and turned whistleblower, appeared to bolster Musk’s argument. Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, filed complaints in July with federal regulators and the Justice Department alleging that Twitter misled regulators about its efforts to control millions of spam accounts as well as its cyber defenses.

But help to Musk from Zatko’s disclosures was a “longshot,” said Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School, and in the end, “it didn’t really change the (legal) landscape in any significant way.”

DID MUSK’S APPROACH TO BUYING TWITTER HURT OR HELP HIS CASE?

“He was fairly cavalier,” Quinn said. Recently released text messages between Musk and others show jubilation over Musk taking a large stake in Twitter and joining its board. It wasn’t until after he signed the merger agreement in late April that he undertook what’s called due diligence, close inspection, regarding the company and started lodging complaints about bots, Quinn noted. That may not have impressed the judge as the right approach for someone buying a major company.

WHY DID MUSK CHANGE HIS MIND NOW?

In addition to the trial looming and his deposition scheduled for Thursday, Musk faced a ticking meter of potential rising interest costs. If he lost the trial, the judge could not only force him to close the deal but also could impose interest payments that would have increased its cost. Experts say the interest likely started piling up mid-September.

But of course the deal isn’t done yet, and there are legal hoops yet to be jumped through. Given Musk’s track record and volatility, it would be a mistake to assume that it’s tied up in a bow.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Musk Twitter turnaround highlights legal challenge he faced

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
From slinging burritos to hawking rides
ABQnews Seeker
Instead of a food booth, vendor ... Instead of a food booth, vendor brings carnival rides to fiesta
2
Jury acquits two MDC officers in inmate's death
ABQnews Seeker
Officers found not guilty in Vicente ... Officers found not guilty in Vicente Villela's death
3
Abortion rights front and center in local, national races
ABQnews Seeker
Issue is at the forefront of ... Issue is at the forefront of divisive state and national political races
4
Two councilors push free bus passes over zero-fare rides
ABQnews Seeker
Transit Department spokeswoman said it is ... Transit Department spokeswoman said it is too soon to weigh in on the proposal
5
Teen's death in APD-sparked fire ruled a homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Autopsy notes cocaine as a contributing ... Autopsy notes cocaine as a contributing factor
6
Police: Man shot had aimed rifle at officers
ABQnews Seeker
Investigators found the man pursued a ... Investigators found the man pursued a 'fatal confrontation' with police
7
Three legislative candidates did not disclose tax liens
2022 election
Hopefuls said they were either unaware ... Hopefuls said they were either unaware or made a mistake
8
Council votes to boost public art funding by 50%
ABQnews Seeker
Measure increases allocation to 1.5% of ... Measure increases allocation to 1.5% of bond program, ensures 25% for upkeep
9
Governor candidates could find tricky footing in homelessness debate
ABQnews Seeker
Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham could find ... Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham could find homelessness, panhandling and tent cities to be tricky topics to navigate as they run in next month's gubernatorial ...
10
ABQ bookselling community mourns 'patriarch' of the trade
ABQnews Seeker
Book Stop owner Jerry Lane often ... Book Stop owner Jerry Lane often had a stack of books that weren't for sale. When the booksell ...