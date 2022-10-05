Red flag Wednesday at Balloon Fiesta Park

A red flag was raised at Balloon Fiesta Park Wednesday due to rain in and around Albuquerque.

Announcers on the field said wind conditions were favorable, but that rain and a low cloud ceiling have prevented today’s launch.

It is unclear whether the remote control balloon event would still happen. The event, in which 75 remote controlled balloons were set to participate, would have broken the current world record of 55 participating balloons.

“Wednesday’s Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension sponsored by New Mexico True is canceled,” the fiesta’s Facebook page says.

The fiesta runs through Sunday.

