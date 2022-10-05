APD: Possibly armed subject near Fifth and Stover SW Wednesday morning

Police activity has caused a shelter-in-place at Coronado Elementary School Wednesday as officers try to make contact with a person who could be armed with a weapon.

“APD officers are trying to make contact with subject, possibly armed with a weapon, in the area of Fifth Street SW between Stover Ave. and Iron Ave.,” an email from police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says. “Coronado Elementary is currently in a shelter in place. Drivers are urged to stay away from the area.”

Albuquerque Public Schools posted the precaution on its website saying, “As of 8:09 a.m., Coronado ES is in a shelter in place due to suspicious activity in the area.”

More details are expected to be released soon.