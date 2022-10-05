 NMSP: School bus crashed, injuries reported near Mescalaro - Albuquerque Journal

NMSP: School bus crashed, injuries reported near Mescalaro

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

A school bus crashed near Mescalero Wednesday morning. (New Mexico Department of Transportation)

A school bus with students inside crashed near Mescalaero Wednesday morning.

New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the single vehicle rollover crash, said on Twitter that there were injuries but did not say how many students were on the bus or what those injuries were.

New Mexico Department of Transportation said kids are being escorted off the bus and the westbound lane is closed. The crash occurred on US 70, four miles east of Bent.

No more details have been released about how the crash occurred.

