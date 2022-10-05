 Lanterns painted at Fiesta headed to Taiwan - Albuquerque Journal

Lanterns painted at Fiesta headed to Taiwan

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Yung-Hua-Shen, from Taipei’s department of Information and Tourism, shows home schooled children a hand-painted paper lantern Wednesday morning during the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. (Liam DeBonis/Albuquerque Journal)

Even if they never make it to Taiwan, a group of home-schooled children from Albuquerque will soon be represented there.

The kids, ages 4 to 14, painted and personalized paper lanterns while visiting the Taipei City Government tent at Balloon Fiesta Park Wednesday, during the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The lanterns will be sent to Taiwan and displayed in February as part of the city of Taipei’s annual Lantern Festival, as well as be included in the lanterns that Taiwan brings to another lantern festival in Japan, said Yung-Hua-Shen, a senior specialist from the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism.

The Taipei Lantern Festival, which features hundreds of thousands of lanterns, marks the first full moon of the new lunar year, in addition to bringing luck, health and happiness to individuals and families, he said, speaking through a colleague who was translating.

While pilots from Taiwan have flown in previous Balloon Fiestas, this is the first time the government of Taipei has been represented with their own balloon, which made its U.S. debut at this year’s fiesta.

Seeing the Flight of the Nations mass ascension was, of course, the best reason for the students to be out at Balloon Fiesta Park early Wednesday, but even as bad weather canceled the event, most in the group said they were happy to learn about Taiwan and decorate lanterns.

“Oh, this is fun. It’s a good experience,” said 10-year-old Selah Sleuth. “I’m paining a cherry blossom tree. It just popped into my mind.” And in an acknowledgement of her surroundings, she added the image of a hot air balloon.

Her brother, Nicholas Sleuth, 12, was also busy decorating a lantern. “I don’t really have a theme,” he said. “I’m just painting shapes and designs.”

With five children, ages 4-13 being home schooled, mom Kristin Overman said “We love books, but it’s fun to have the experience and learn from people directly.” Not only did the representatives from Taiwan talk about the lantern festival, but they also provided general information about the country’s culture.

Thaddeus Overman, left, applies paint to a paper lantern. A Taiwanese delegation will bring the children’s decorated lanterns back to Taiwan, where they will be displayed in the Taipei Lantern Festival. (Liam DeBonis/Albuquerque Journal)

Another mom, Michelle Hernandez, had two children busy with paint brushes. Many of the students are learning about countries in Asia, she said, “so this fits in perfectly with their curriculum, and if they were not studying Taiwan, they are now.”

Home-schooled children “have a great opportunity to experience education, as opposed to just learning about it in a book,” she said. “They will always remember this versus reading an article or two.”

One of her kids, Matias Hernandez, 14, was painting a fallen leaf pattern on his lantern, but said he was also contemplating the physical qualities of the lantern itself to see “how they work, what they can do and how the weather affects them.”

Aaliyah Hobbs, 11, opted for painting flowers on her lantern. “I like learning about everything that happens in Taiwan,” she said. “We watched videos about Taiwan before we came here and one of them showed how they make spoons out of bamboo. Bamboo can be used for a lot of things and it’s very strong,” she said.

Elianah Kelly, 11, covered her lantern’s surface with large swaths of red and yellow “because those are the colors of the New Mexico flag,” she said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Lanterns painted at Fiesta headed to Taiwan

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Former ABQ spa owner sentenced to 3 1/2 years ...
ABQnews Seeker
A former Albuquerque beauty salon owner ... A former Albuquerque beauty salon owner who was investigated after two former clients were diagnosed with HIV in 2018 and 2019 was sentenced Wednesday ...
2
NMSP: School bus crashed, minor injuries reported near Mescalaro
ABQnews Seeker
A school bus with middle school ... A school bus with middle school students inside crashed near Mescalaero Wednesday morning, causing minor injuries. The Roswell Independent School District said the bus ...
3
Lanterns painted at Fiesta headed to Taiwan
ABQnews Seeker
Even if they never make it ... Even if they never make it to Taiwan, a group of home-schooled children from Albuquerque will soon be represented there. The kids, ages 4 ...
4
Rural New Mexico county seeks removal of elections clerk
ABQnews Seeker
A county commission in rural New ... A county commission in rural New Mexico that has been roiled by election conspiracies is trying to oust its election director just five weeks ...
5
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The family of a cinematographer shot ... The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film 'Rust' has agreed to settle a lawsuit ...
6
APD: Person taken into custody after incident near Coronado ...
ABQnews Seeker
A person is in custody after ... A person is in custody after police activity caused a shelter-in-place at Coronado Elementary School Wednesday. 'The individual was safely taken into custody,' an ...
7
Council votes to boost public art funding by 50%
ABQnews Seeker
Measure increases allocation to 1.5% of ... Measure increases allocation to 1.5% of bond program, ensures 25% for upkeep
8
Three legislative candidates did not disclose tax liens
2022 election
Hopefuls said they were either unaware ... Hopefuls said they were either unaware or made a mistake
9
Police: Man shot had aimed rifle at officers
ABQnews Seeker
Investigators found the man pursued a ... Investigators found the man pursued a 'fatal confrontation' with police