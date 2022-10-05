 Water authority finalizes agreement with US Bureau of Reclamation - Albuquerque Journal

Water authority finalizes agreement with US Bureau of Reclamation

By Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. (tns)

Oct. 3–The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority board officially socked away a nearly $672.4 million agreement in a special meeting on Thursday that guarantees 75% of the funds needed for completion of the Ute Reservoir Water Project.

“It’s a milestone day,” Mike Morris, the mayor of Clovis and chair of the ENMWUA’s board said as he called for the vote on the agreement between the water utility and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation that finalizes funding arrangements for the remainder of the Ute Reservoir project.

The agreement locks in the federal share of funding at nearly $504.3 million, noting that the 25% non-federal share, which includes state and local funding, stands at nearly $168.1 million, Orlando Ortega, the water authority’s administrator, told the board. The local portion, shared by the cities of Clovis, Portales, Elida and Texico, totals 10%, or about $67.2 million.

Ortega told the board that the agreement is subject to change if needed.

Kameron Barnett, ENMWUA’s attorney, told the board that the agreement includes some “Buy American, Build American” provisions that require the project to use U.S.-built materials wherever possible, with a few exceptions allowed when no domestic supplier is available for necessary components.

Jacquelynn Bowen, ENMWUA’s procurement and grants director, explained that all contractors and subcontractors must also agree to pay prevailing wages to all workers on the project.

At the end of Thursday’s special meeting, Tod Phinney, a senior vice president of Souder Miller and Associates, who has been following the Ute Reservoir Water Project, said he was surprised at the low turnout for Thursday’s meeting.

“There should be a band and cymbals and everything,” he said.

The UteReservoir Water Project will eventually result in a system that will take water from Ute Reservoir near Logan, send it up the Caprock to a treatment plant, then distribute it to Curry and Roosevelt county communities participating in the project.

At Thursday’s meeting the board also approved:

An agreement between the Bureau of Reclamation and ENMWUA for Finished Water 1 (FW1) pipeline phase that will connect to the south end of the completed FW2 pipeline and will travel north 15.5 miles to the proposed Water Treatment site and changes from $61.9 million to $77.1 million. The 75% federal share totals $57.8 million, and the 25% state and local share is $19.2 million, Ortega said.

An agreement between the Bureau of Reclamation and ENMWUA that raises the amount reserved for a treated water pipeline from Cannon Air Force Base to Portales from $37.1 milion to $44.1 million. Of that amount, the 75% federal share is nearly $33.2 million and the 25% state and local share is $13.4 million.

Budget adjustments that accommodate the inflow of federal revenue for the Ute Lake Water Project and divides it among individual components of the project.

___

(c)2022 Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M.

Visit Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. at www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Home » Around the Region » Water authority finalizes agreement with US Bureau of Reclamation

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
From slinging burritos to hawking rides
ABQnews Seeker
Instead of a food booth, vendor ... Instead of a food booth, vendor brings carnival rides to fiesta
2
Former ABQ spa owner sentenced to 3 1/2 years ...
ABQnews Seeker
A former Albuquerque beauty salon owner ... A former Albuquerque beauty salon owner who was investigated after two former clients were diagnosed with HIV in 2018 and 2019 was sentenced Wednesday ...
3
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The family of a cinematographer shot ... The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film 'Rust' has agreed to settle a lawsuit ...
4
NMSP: School bus crashed, minor injuries reported near Mescalaro
ABQnews Seeker
A school bus with middle school ... A school bus with middle school students inside crashed near Mescalaero Wednesday morning, causing minor injuries. The Roswell Independent School District said the bus ...
5
Red flag Wednesday at Balloon Fiesta Park
Albuquerque News
A red flag was raised at ... A red flag was raised at Balloon Fiesta Park Wednesday due to rain in and around Albuquerque. Announcers on the field said wind conditions ...
6
Jury acquits two MDC officers in inmate's death
ABQnews Seeker
Officers found not guilty in Vicente ... Officers found not guilty in Vicente Villela's death
7
Abortion rights front and center in local, national races
ABQnews Seeker
Issue is at the forefront of ... Issue is at the forefront of divisive state and national political races
8
Two councilors push free bus passes over zero-fare rides
ABQnews Seeker
Transit Department spokeswoman said it is ... Transit Department spokeswoman said it is too soon to weigh in on the proposal
9
Teen's death in APD-sparked fire ruled a homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Autopsy notes cocaine as a contributing ... Autopsy notes cocaine as a contributing factor
10
Governor candidates could find tricky footing in homelessness debate
ABQnews Seeker
Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham could find ... Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham could find homelessness, panhandling and tent cities to be tricky topics to navigate as they run in next month's gubernatorial ...