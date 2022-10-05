Fish and Wildlife targets wolf deaths, livestock conflicts

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that it has updated the Mexican wolf recovery plan to reduce human-caused wolf deaths, including from car accidents and illegal killings.

There are 196 of the endangered wolves in the wild, with 112 in New Mexico and 84 in Arizona, according to the agency’s latest data.

Brady McGee, the FWS Mexican wolf recovery coordinator, said the updated plan is about “collaboration, flexibility and communication.”

“These revisions will improve protections for Mexican wolves in the wild and increase their chances at survival,” McGee said.

The changes call for more law enforcement in wolf mortality hot spots.

That could have a “chilling effect” on intentional killing, the agency’s new plan says.

In 2021, the agency recorded 10 wolf deaths in New Mexico.

Fish and Wildlife will also educate more about the differences between endangered Mexican wolves and coyotes to prevent accidental killings.

The federal government will fund more work to reduce wolves preying on livestock — a major sore spot for ranchers who lose cattle to the predators.

Fish and Wildlife confirmed nearly 80 livestock kills by wolves in 2021 in New Mexico.

Techniques to prevent kills include grazing rotations, repairing fences, moving carcasses and paying range riders to patrol herds and calving areas.

Ranchers can also install bright fabric strips along fences, called fladry, that flap in the wind and scare off wolves.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell introduced a bill this summer with Arizona Democrat Rep. Tom O’Halleran that would increase payments for ranchers who lose livestock to Mexican wolves.

“The wolves have a devastating impact on farms and ranches in New Mexico and the federal government has a duty to compensate them,” the New Mexico Republican said.

Still, the recovery plan changes were met with lukewarm reactions by environmental groups.

Michael Robinson, a wolf advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, said the agency needs to do more to reduce wolf deaths.

“For example, retrieving telemetry receivers loaned to livestock owners would restore the wolves’ natural ability to stay hidden from potential poachers,” Robinson said.

Several environmental groups filed a lawsuit against Fish and Wildlife this week. They argue that the agency isn’t doing enough to expand wolf habitat and boost population numbers.