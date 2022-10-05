 Fish and Wildlife targets wolf deaths, livestock conflicts - Albuquerque Journal

Fish and Wildlife targets wolf deaths, livestock conflicts

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Megan Petersohn with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service examines a young sedated Mexican wolf near Reserve in Jan. 2019. The federal government said Wednesday it would fund more work to reduce wolves preying on livestock — a major sore spot for ranchers who lose cattle to the predators. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that it has updated the Mexican wolf recovery plan to reduce human-caused wolf deaths, including from car accidents and illegal killings.

There are 196 of the endangered wolves in the wild, with 112 in New Mexico and 84 in Arizona, according to the agency’s latest data.

Brady McGee, the FWS Mexican wolf recovery coordinator, said the updated plan is about “collaboration, flexibility and communication.”

“These revisions will improve protections for Mexican wolves in the wild and increase their chances at survival,” McGee said.

The changes call for more law enforcement in wolf mortality hot spots.

That could have a “chilling effect” on intentional killing, the agency’s new plan says.

In 2021, the agency recorded 10 wolf deaths in New Mexico.

Fish and Wildlife will also educate more about the differences between endangered Mexican wolves and coyotes to prevent accidental killings.

The federal government will fund more work to reduce wolves preying on livestock — a major sore spot for ranchers who lose cattle to the predators.

Fish and Wildlife confirmed nearly 80 livestock kills by wolves in 2021 in New Mexico.

Techniques to prevent kills include grazing rotations, repairing fences, moving carcasses and paying range riders to patrol herds and calving areas.

Ranchers can also install bright fabric strips along fences, called fladry, that flap in the wind and scare off wolves.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell introduced a bill this summer with Arizona Democrat Rep. Tom O’Halleran that would increase payments for ranchers who lose livestock to Mexican wolves.

“The wolves have a devastating impact on farms and ranches in New Mexico and the federal government has a duty to compensate them,” the New Mexico Republican said.

Still, the recovery plan changes were met with lukewarm reactions by environmental groups.

Michael Robinson, a wolf advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, said the agency needs to do more to reduce wolf deaths.

“For example, retrieving telemetry receivers loaned to livestock owners would restore the wolves’ natural ability to stay hidden from potential poachers,” Robinson said.

Several environmental groups filed a lawsuit against Fish and Wildlife this week. They argue that the agency isn’t doing enough to expand wolf habitat and boost population numbers.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Fish and Wildlife targets wolf deaths, livestock conflicts

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fish and Wildlife targets wolf deaths, livestock conflicts
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ... The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that it has updated the Mexican wolf recovery plan to reduce human-caused wolf deaths, including from ...
2
Citing officer shortage, Lujan Grisham requests federal law enforcement ...
2022 election
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that she asked twice in the last four months for additional FBI agents to help address a shortage ...
3
Former ABQ spa owner sentenced to 3 1/2 years ...
ABQnews Seeker
A former Albuquerque beauty salon owner ... A former Albuquerque beauty salon owner who was investigated after two former clients were diagnosed with HIV in 2018 and 2019 was sentenced Wednesday ...
4
NMSP: School bus crashed, minor injuries reported near Mescalaro
ABQnews Seeker
A school bus with middle school ... A school bus with middle school students inside crashed near Mescalaero Wednesday morning, causing minor injuries. The Roswell Independent School District said the bus ...
5
Lanterns painted at Fiesta headed to Taiwan
ABQnews Seeker
Even if they never make it ... Even if they never make it to Taiwan, a group of home-schooled children from Albuquerque will soon be represented there. The kids, ages 4 ...
6
Rural New Mexico county seeks removal of elections clerk
ABQnews Seeker
A county commission in rural New ... A county commission in rural New Mexico that has been roiled by election conspiracies is trying to oust its election director just five weeks ...
7
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The family of a cinematographer shot ... The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film 'Rust' has agreed to settle a lawsuit ...
8
APD: Person taken into custody after incident near Coronado ...
ABQnews Seeker
A person is in custody after ... A person is in custody after police activity caused a shelter-in-place at Coronado Elementary School Wednesday. 'The individual was safely taken into custody,' an ...
9
Council votes to boost public art funding by 50%
ABQnews Seeker
Measure increases allocation to 1.5% of ... Measure increases allocation to 1.5% of bond program, ensures 25% for upkeep