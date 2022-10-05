ABQ Folk Festival gives eventgoers a chance to listen, or even play, with bands

This Sunday, Albuquerque Folk Festival invites you to come out and help celebrate its 24th year at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Albuquerque Folk Festival will feature multiple stages, performances, dancing, multiple participatory workshops and activities.

“The music is really good and there’s even a welcome stage so there will be four stages during the daytime,” said Rose Day, publicity director. “As people come out, there will be music playing with some staggered time so that they can see almost everyone if they want to, and there’s music running until about 9:30, so most of the music is very energetic.”

Headliners include Joe Jencks, Imarhan, Carlos Medina Trio, RISO, and The Sheep Stealers.

New Mexican and regional performers are the Adobe Brothers (Old Timey, Bluegrass, Folk, and Western Swing), Watermelon Mountain Jug Band, Atomic Grass (bluegrass), Eli Del Puerto y Los Encantos, and more.

“I actually took banjo lessons from the Adobe Brothers. They have been around a long time,” Day said. “But there are people coming from a whole lot of different places.”

Other events include five workshop venues for singing, dancing and musical instruction; and a sign-up stage for up-and-coming performers to show their skills.

The festival will also have Jam with the Band with a different band every hour; hosted jams with all types of musical genres; and a storytelling tent, kid’s tent and other activities for kids of all ages.

“There will be workshops for all those things, so there’s a lot of events where people can participate in that,” Day said. “I do not want to minimize the audience but I love just being in the audience and listening to some of these people, but there’s a chance to actually play with some of them and to sing with some of them.”

Amenities include an instrument check room, free bike valet, a merchandise table, instrument consignment table, free parking, arts-and-crafts vendors, food trucks and more.

“It is very family-oriented, so if you come out there you will see little kids and it’s just really sweet, because it’s very welcoming to all ages,” Day said. “People can actually buy a harmonica to play it or bring their own instrument to the event.”

ABQ Folk Festival gives eventgoers a chance to listen, or even play, with bands

EXCERPT: Albuquerque Folk Festival takes place at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.