 Immersive exhibit gives visitors the chance to learn about the Mexican artist's life - Albuquerque Journal

Immersive exhibit gives visitors the chance to learn about the Mexican artist’s life

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

“Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography” takes a look at the famous Mexican artist’s life. It will run through Oct. 30 in Albuquerque. (Courtesy of Primo Entertainment)

Before stepping into the “Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography,” know one thing – there won’t be original Frida Kahlo art.

“We’re different than other interactive rooms,” says Angela Di Corpo, the exhibit marketing director. “We actually don’t feature any of her paintings. The experience is about her life and her story. This is focused on Frida Kahlo.”

The experience kicked off on Sept. 29 and runs through the end of October, at the Immersive Pavilion, 1820 Bellamah Ave. NW, in the Sawmill District.

Albuquerque is the fourth stop for the touring exhibit, which traveled from a successful run in Phoenix.

Crews arrived in Albuquerque and got the exhibit ready in 10 days.

“Albuquerque was a no-brainer for us because of the culture here,” Di Corpo says. “Frida remains a cultural icon and her popularity continues to grow.”

Kahlo was born in 1907 and had a life riddled with pain.

The infinity room is interactive with guests as the floor and wall is stepped on or touched. (Courtesy of Primo Entertainment)

Somewhere between Kahlo’s own myth-making and her self-portraits lies an ever-shifting identity. Slipping from Native queen to wounded deer, she was both nursing infant and bedridden bride.

The look was practical as well. The long, full skirts concealed a leg deformed by childhood polio. When she was 18, a wooden bus carrying Kahlo collided with a streetcar. An iron handrail impaled her pelvis, fracturing the bone. She never fully recovered, enduring 30 operations throughout her lifetime.

Painting became a way to explore her identity. When Kahlo was bedridden, her caretakers installed a mirror above her easel so that she could paint herself, a process she continued as her body disintegrated.

Through her art, she employed a naïve folk art style to explore questions of identity, post-colonialism, gender, class, and race in Mexican society.

Di Corpo says the many facets of the experience add to the education about Kahlo’s life.

The experience begins with an altar, which is dedicated to Kahlo’s life.

“This focuses on her death and in Mexican culture, we honor the dead on Day of the Dead,” she says. “The altar represents those people who have passed. We have all of her favorite things.”

Visitors then enter the education tunnel where panels are lined up breaking down Kahlo’s life.

“We talk about her childhood, her adolescence and her different passions,” Di Corpo says. “Motherhood, you know that she really longed to have a child, but she couldn’t. Because of that, animals became her children. This is the space where visitors can get a big of background and learn a little more about Frida.”

Di Corpo says visitors will then enter the immersive room where a 30-plus minute loop is projected onto the walls in the room.

“This is where it becomes visually stunning,” she says. “You become immersed with Frida’s life and some of her inspirations.”

Di Corpo says the exhibit doesn’t shy away from the difficult part of Kahlo’s life.

There are two spaces that depict the hurt in her life. One area has five screens reinterpreting her accident in the bus.

“Sit back and watch this one,” Di Corpo says. “It’s stunning to see such depth with the panels.”

For an addition price, there’s a chance to experience an award-winning 8-minute virtual reality journey where Kahlo comes to life.

“Then there’s ‘La Rosita,’ which is a coloring room,” Di Corpo says. “This is where you can color and you put it on the projector and it comes to life. There’s also a costume room where you can see the fashion of that time.”

The experience takes about 90 minutes, though visitors can move at their own pace.

‘Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography’
WHEN: Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Oct. 30, closed Monday-Tuesday

WHERE: Immersive Pavilion at Sawmill District, 1820 Bellamah Ave. NW

HOW MUCH: $35.22-$43.56 general admission, $46.34-$55.61 premium flex, $74.15 VIP, $30.58-$37.07 family four pack, plus fees, at fridakahloabq.com

Home » Entertainment » Events » Immersive exhibit gives visitors the chance to learn about the Mexican artist’s life

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Vara releases two new sparkling wines
ABQnews Seeker
Vara Winery & Distillery has released ... Vara Winery & Distillery has released Silverhead Brut NV ($25) and Silverhead Brut Rosado NV ($27).
2
Lainey Wilson to the hit the stage at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lainey Wilson will perform in Albuquerque ... Lainey Wilson will perform in Albuquerque at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, during Music Fiesta at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
3
Musical Theatre Southwest bringing King's classic 'Carrie' to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Musical Theatre Southwest's production of 'Carrie: ... Musical Theatre Southwest's production of 'Carrie: The Musical' opens Friday, Oct. 7 and runs through Oct. 23.
4
The Joy Formidable reminds listeners music thrives even in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Welsh alternative rockers open for The ... Welsh alternative rockers open for The Front Bottoms at The Historic El Rey on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
5
Immersive exhibit gives visitors the chance to learn about ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography' kicked ... 'Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography' kicked off on Sept. 29 and runs through the end of October, at the Immersive Pavilion, 1820 Bellamah Ave. ...
6
What to do this week: Oct. 7-13
ABQnews Seeker
As we head into October it's ... As we head into October it's the season to get out of your house and do something fun. The University of New Mexico has ...
7
FBI releases partial 2021 crime data for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
The results are in. Well, kind ... The results are in. Well, kind of. The FBI on Wednesday released its 2021 crime statistics but the data in New Mexico, like many ...
8
Weather cancels gas balloon race
ABQnews Seeker
The 2022 America's Challenge Gas Balloon ... The 2022 America's Challenge Gas Balloon Race is canceled, event officials announced Wednesday after several days of weather delays.  The distance competition was originally ...
9
Youngkin touts Ronchetti's credentials in NM campaign stop
ABQnews Seeker
It's more than 1,800 miles from ... It's more than 1,800 miles from Albuquerque to Richmond, Va., but Glenn Youngkin believes the political landscape isn't so different between the two states. ...