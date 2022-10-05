 Musical Theatre Southwest bringing King's classic 'Carrie' to the stage - Albuquerque Journal

Musical Theatre Southwest bringing King’s classic ‘Carrie’ to the stage

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Madison Rose Zehnder portrays Carrie in Musical Theatre Southwest’s production “Carrie: The Musical,” which opens on Friday, Oct. 7. The show runs through Oct. 23. (Courtesy of Musical Theatre Southwest)

Months of work is coming together and Lando Ruiz is ready to breathe a sigh of relief.

Since July, Ruiz has been at the helm of Musical Theatre Southwest’s production of “Carrie: The Musical.” On Friday, Oct. 7, the production opens for its run through Oct. 23.

“We’re in our final week of rehearsal,” Ruiz says. “It’s coming along great and I’ve wanted to put this show on since 2013 when I stumbled onto it.”

“Carrie: The Musical” is based on Stephen King’s iconic tale of Carrie White.

Carrie must fight to overcome a school of hostile teens and a toxic home life where her overbearing mother insists that Carrie is truly filled with sin.

Ruiz says the piece speaks to some emotionally intense and triggering topics such as bullying, abuse and religious indoctrination.

King’s blockbuster 1974 debut novel “Carrie” sold over a million copies in its first year of publication. The classic 1976 film adaptation became a critical and box office smash, and earned two Academy Award nominations.

First presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company, the original musical adaptation of “Carrie” premiered in Stratford-Upon-Avon in England for a limited run in February 1988. Transferring to Broadway, it opened at the Virginia Theatre on May 12, 1988. Fiercely polarizing audiences and proving wildly divisive with critics, the show famously closed after only 16 previews and 5 performances.

“I first became interested when I saw a Facebook post about Sandia Prep about to produce the show in 2013,” Ruiz says. “I immediately was interested because I was so curious how it would be possible to do a musical about a haunted car – I had gotten ‘Carrie’ confused with another one of King’s books, ‘Christine.’ That was the first exposure I had to the show, and I was left speechless by the end. This little-known musical had so many strong and accurate feelings of the internal struggles we all face about wanting to fit in, but wrapped in a package filled with special effects that roped me in and wouldn’t let me go.”

“Working with the cast has been amazing because I’ve had such a long time to work through all the ideas in my head,” Ruiz says. “Casting was difficult because everyone was great. The hard part was finding the right roles for the actor. I’m an actor myself and I know how important it is for each actor to bring their touch to the actor.”

Ruiz says the production is not the horror that King is know for.

“What drew me to this show is how relatable it is,” Ruiz says. “We’ve all been bullied and felt that we haven’t been part of the ‘in’ crowd. It’s coming into one’s own.”

‘Carrie: The Musical’
Presented by Musical Theatre Southwest

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9; Repeats through Oct. 23

WHERE: Musical Theatre Southwest, 6320 Domingo Road NE, Suite B

HOW MUCH: $25 general admission, $23 senior and student, plus fees, at mtsabq.org

Home » Entertainment » Theater » Musical Theatre Southwest bringing King’s classic ‘Carrie’ to the stage

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Vara releases two new sparkling wines
ABQnews Seeker
Vara Winery & Distillery has released ... Vara Winery & Distillery has released Silverhead Brut NV ($25) and Silverhead Brut Rosado NV ($27).
2
Lainey Wilson to the hit the stage at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lainey Wilson will perform in Albuquerque ... Lainey Wilson will perform in Albuquerque at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, during Music Fiesta at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
3
Musical Theatre Southwest bringing King's classic 'Carrie' to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Musical Theatre Southwest's production of 'Carrie: ... Musical Theatre Southwest's production of 'Carrie: The Musical' opens Friday, Oct. 7 and runs through Oct. 23.
4
The Joy Formidable reminds listeners music thrives even in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Welsh alternative rockers open for The ... Welsh alternative rockers open for The Front Bottoms at The Historic El Rey on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
5
Immersive exhibit gives visitors the chance to learn about ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography' kicked ... 'Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography' kicked off on Sept. 29 and runs through the end of October, at the Immersive Pavilion, 1820 Bellamah Ave. ...
6
What to do this week: Oct. 7-13
ABQnews Seeker
As we head into October it's ... As we head into October it's the season to get out of your house and do something fun. The University of New Mexico has ...
7
FBI releases partial 2021 crime data for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
The results are in. Well, kind ... The results are in. Well, kind of. The FBI on Wednesday released its 2021 crime statistics but the data in New Mexico, like many ...
8
Weather cancels gas balloon race
ABQnews Seeker
The 2022 America's Challenge Gas Balloon ... The 2022 America's Challenge Gas Balloon Race is canceled, event officials announced Wednesday after several days of weather delays.  The distance competition was originally ...
9
Youngkin touts Ronchetti's credentials in NM campaign stop
ABQnews Seeker
It's more than 1,800 miles from ... It's more than 1,800 miles from Albuquerque to Richmond, Va., but Glenn Youngkin believes the political landscape isn't so different between the two states. ...