Lainey Wilson to the hit the stage at the 2022 Music Fiesta

Lainey Wilson was writing about tequila and cigarettes before she knew what they were.

Songwriting is embedded in her DNA and she shares her experiences and feelings with the world as she releases music.

Wilson has been performing country music for 11 years.

She is now one of the genre’s fastest rising stars due to her introspective writing.

“It’s definitely scary being so honest,” Wilson says. “That being said, it’s what I signed up for. I have more to say with personal stories.”

Wilson will perform in Albuquerque at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, during Music Fiesta at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

This will be her second time performing in New Mexico, as she performed in Taos for the Fourth of July with Elle King.

“I love Taos,” she says. “I’m looking forward to seeing the hot air balloons during my visit to Albuquerque.”

Wilson recalls a hot air balloon story when she was 7 years old and growing up in Louisiana.

“There was a hot air balloon that landed in our pasture and a lot of cars came to see it,” she says. “It was one of the coolest things. There the balloon was with our horses. There was something magical about the moment for me then. I’m so excited to witness them again. I’m hoping I’ll be able to pay for a ride while I’m there.”

Wilson is gearing up to release her album, “Bell Bottom Country” on Oct. 28.

“It’s country with a flair,” Wilson explains about her sound. “This record stands for what makes you special and it represents where I am in life. It’s taken me a long time to understand and be myself completely.”

Wilson has released three songs from her upcoming album.

Each one has charted and helped her profile rise a little more.

For the performance in Albuquerque, she will put the new tracks in her set.

“The last few releases that we’ve done, most people are knowing those,” she says. “That’s says something about the new music and material. It’s resonating with audiences.”

For more than 11 years, Wilson has pushed forward with her music, hoping for her big break.

Radio is finding her songs and she’s getting used to the attention.

“It never gets old,” she says. “I don’t take any of this lightly. I’ve been in Nashville for 11 years and my dream has been to write music for a living. I’m watching those dreams come true. I think 50 years from now, I’ll still be humbled by hearing my lyrics sung back to me while I perform.”