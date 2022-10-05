 Youngkin touts Ronchetti's credentials in NM campaign stop - Albuquerque Journal

Youngkin touts Ronchetti’s credentials in NM campaign stop

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, left, and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin greet a supporter following a Wednesday campaign rally in Albuquerque that drew about 300 supporters. The two were also appeared at a rally in Las Cruces later in the day. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

It’s more than 1,800 miles from Albuquerque to Richmond, Va., but Glenn Youngkin believes the political landscape isn’t so different between the two states.

During a Wednesday campaign stop with Mark Ronchetti, the Virginia governor said New Mexico voters are fed up with many of the same issues — including high crime rates, inflation and COVID-19 regulations — that Virginia voters were when he won election last year.

“It’s your turn, New Mexico,” Youngkin said to a cheering crowd of about 300 supporters.

“The issues are the same issues,” he later told reporters. “This is a time for a Republican governor to bring common-sense answers to these kitchen table issues and that’s exactly what Mark is going to do.”

Youngkin, who also made a stop later Wednesday in Las Cruces, is the third Republican governor to travel to New Mexico to stump for Ronchetti, who is seeking to defeat incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the Nov. 8 general election.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared with Ronchetti at an August rally in Carlsbad, while Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey toured an Albuquerque manufacturing facility with Ronchetti last month.

In a Wednesday statement, a state Democratic Party spokesman said Youngkin’s visit to stump for Ronchetti showed the GOP nominee is “out of step” with New Mexicans.

“New Mexico voters must heed Virginia’s warning — Youngkin has gleefully put the MAGA GOP base above Virginians, promising an extremist abortion ban that voters strongly oppose,” said Democratic Party spokesman Daniel Garcia. “Unless we stop him, Mark Ronchetti will do the exact same thing in New Mexico.”

Youngkin was elected Virgnia’s governor in 2021, narrowly defeating former governor Terry McAuliffe in a race that featured heated debate over parental involvement in public schools.

He’s faced widespread student walkouts in recent weeks in protest over a reversal of transgender student protections, but said Wednesday the criticism was misguided.

“This is about parents being engaged in their children’s lives and I don’t understand the debate,” said Youngkin, adding he respects students’ right to protest peacefully.

Ronchetti did not respond directly when asked whether he would push for a similar law in New Mexico, but said the state has a public school structure that does not heed parents’ voices.

Meanwhile, several Republican state lawmakers and GOP candidates attended Wednesday’s event, which was held in an Albuquerque coffee shop.

During Ronchetti’s remarks, he touched on familiar campaign themes like crime, state government spending growth and what he described as an unresponsive Democratic-led political establishment.

With Election Day in sight, he called on voters to pick a new path forward.

“The worst thing to happen to us is to believe that we, as a state, cannot change,” Ronchetti said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Youngkin touts Ronchetti’s credentials in NM campaign stop

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
From slinging burritos to hawking rides
ABQnews Seeker
Instead of a food booth, vendor ... Instead of a food booth, vendor brings carnival rides to fiesta
2
FBI releases partial 2021 crime data for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
The results are in. Well, kind ... The results are in. Well, kind of. The FBI on Wednesday released its 2021 crime statistics but the data in New Mexico, like many ...
3
Former ABQ spa owner sentenced to 3½ years for ...
ABQnews Seeker
A former Albuquerque beauty salon owner ... A former Albuquerque beauty salon owner who was investigated after two former clients were diagnosed with HIV in 2018 and 2019 was sentenced Wednesday ...
4
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The family of a cinematographer shot ... The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film 'Rust' has agreed to settle a lawsuit ...
5
NMSP: School bus crashed, minor injuries reported near Mescalaro
ABQnews Seeker
A school bus taking 8th grade ... A school bus taking 8th grade students to an event in Las Cruces crashed in Lincoln County Wednesday morning, causing minor injuries. The Roswell ...
6
Jury acquits two MDC officers in inmate's death
ABQnews Seeker
Officers found not guilty in Vicente ... Officers found not guilty in Vicente Villela's death
7
Pair shot to death in Fort Sumner
Around the Region
An Arizona man and his wife ... An Arizona man and his wife were shot to death Sunday at the Fort Sumner home where they'd been visiting, officials said. The victims ...
8
Abortion rights front and center in local, national races
ABQnews Seeker
Issue is at the forefront of ... Issue is at the forefront of divisive state and national political races
9
Two councilors push free bus passes over zero-fare rides
ABQnews Seeker
Transit Department spokeswoman said it is ... Transit Department spokeswoman said it is too soon to weigh in on the proposal
10
Teen's death in APD-sparked fire ruled a homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Autopsy notes cocaine as a contributing ... Autopsy notes cocaine as a contributing factor