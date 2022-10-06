 APD: Valley High student caught with gun in backpack - Albuquerque Journal

APD: Valley High student caught with gun in backpack

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man is accused of bringing his dad’s gun to Valley High School on Tuesday in Northwest Albuquerque.

Kenneth Rhodes, 20, is charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school campus in the incident.

Kenneth Rhodes (MDC)

Rhodes was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Tuesday. Rhodes’ family declined to comment.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain him until trial.

“(Rhodes) actions put everyone, including fellow students, in extreme danger,” according to the motion.

Albuquerque police responded to Valley High School after a gun was found inside Rhodes’ backpack, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan court. Two students had told the principal that Rhodes had a gun in his bag.

Police said the principal went through the backpack but found no gun and sent Rhodes back to class. Twenty minutes later, a third student searched Rhodes locker and found the gun in the bag and told the ROTC chief.

The chief took the bag and gun to the principal’s office where Albuquerque police met with Rhodes, according to the complaint. Rhodes initially told police he didn’t bring a gun to school before being shown the gun in his backpack.

Police said Rhodes’ mother confirmed the gun, a 9mm handgun, was his father’s and Rhodes said “he wanted to confess.” Rhodes told police he brought the gun to school to “show two of his ROTC friends.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD: Valley High student caught with gun in backpack

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Vara releases two new sparkling wines
ABQnews Seeker
Vara Winery & Distillery has released ... Vara Winery & Distillery has released Silverhead Brut NV ($25) and Silverhead Brut Rosado NV ($27).
2
Lainey Wilson to the hit the stage at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lainey Wilson will perform in Albuquerque ... Lainey Wilson will perform in Albuquerque at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, during Music Fiesta at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
3
APD: Valley High student caught with gun in backpack
ABQnews Seeker
A man is accused of bringing ... A man is accused of bringing his dad's gun to Valley High School on Tuesday in Northwest Albuquerque. Kenneth Rhodes, 20, is charged with ...
4
Musical Theatre Southwest bringing King's classic 'Carrie' to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Musical Theatre Southwest's production of 'Carrie: ... Musical Theatre Southwest's production of 'Carrie: The Musical' opens Friday, Oct. 7 and runs through Oct. 23.
5
The Joy Formidable reminds listeners music thrives even in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Welsh alternative rockers open for The ... Welsh alternative rockers open for The Front Bottoms at The Historic El Rey on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
6
Immersive exhibit gives visitors the chance to learn about ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography' kicked ... 'Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography' kicked off on Sept. 29 and runs through the end of October, at the Immersive Pavilion, 1820 Bellamah Ave. ...
7
What to do this week: Oct. 7-13
ABQnews Seeker
As we head into October it's ... As we head into October it's the season to get out of your house and do something fun. The University of New Mexico has ...
8
FBI releases partial 2021 crime data for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
The results are in. Well, kind ... The results are in. Well, kind of. The FBI on Wednesday released its 2021 crime statistics but the data in New Mexico, like many ...
9
Weather cancels gas balloon race
ABQnews Seeker
The 2022 America's Challenge Gas Balloon ... The 2022 America's Challenge Gas Balloon Race is canceled, event officials announced Wednesday after several days of weather delays.  The distance competition was originally ...