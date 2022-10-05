 Weather cancels gas balloon race - Albuquerque Journal

Weather cancels gas balloon race

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The 2022 America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race is canceled, event officials announced Wednesday after several days of weather delays. 

The distance competition was originally scheduled to start on Saturday. Teams from five countries had been eager to lift off from Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque.  

But at a Wednesday afternoon briefing, meteorologist Randy Lefevre said there “was no hope” that the weather would allow for a safe launch before the race window closed at midnight. 

Weather also canceled the race in 2009 and 2015. 

Balloon Fiesta events this week have been plagued by persistent rainstorms and wind.

Albuquerque is expected to dip to a low of 50 degrees Thursday and reach a high of 64, with a 50% chance of rain.

