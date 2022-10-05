What to do this week: Oct. 7-13

As we head into October it’s the season to get out of your house and do something fun. The University of New Mexico has multiple home games this week and the USWNT takes on rival England. It is the perfect time for a pumpkin ale if you ask me.

To the market

From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, visit Backyard Market at 1321 Eubank Blvd. NE. Over 30 local vendors, live music and food trucks will be at the event. Visit theabqcollective.com for more information.

‘You Can’t Stop the Beat’

The Broadway musical “Hairspray” is back. Join Tracy Turnblad and the rest of the cast at Popejoy Hall, 203 Cornell Drive NE, all weekend. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Tickets run $50-$110, plus fees, at popejoypresents.com

Where the cars roar

The monsters of all vehicles are back in Albuquerque. Monster Jam will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Tingley Coliseum, 300 San Pedro NE. Monster Jam has been occurring since the 1990s as the best drivers and monster trucks on the planet go head-to-head looking to qualify for the championship in Las Vegas, Nevada. All visitors 2 and older must have a ticket, and costumes are not allowed for guests 14 and older. Tickets start at $25, plus fees, at ticketmaster.com

Art is always in season

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 9, the 34th Annual Juried Old Church Fine Arts Show at Historic Old Church, 966 Old Church Road in Corrales, takes place.

The Corrales Historical Society invites you to check out the Historic Old Church and gain knowledge on the history behind the historic landmark known as the heart of Corrales. More information can be found at corraleshistory.org

USWNT vs. England

Friday, Oct. 7, start out your weekend by watching the greatest fútbol team on the planet take on England. Hopefully, the English can get a good look at what a World Cup winning squad looks like.

This viewing event is free and open to everyone to attend, and is sponsored by the UNM Student Activities Center and the Student Union Building. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and the viewing will be held at the lower level of the UNM Student Union Building Atrium. Visit sac.unm.edu for more information.

UNM softball

Support your local team as the Lobos take on Fort Lewis at the Lobo Softball Field at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Single game tickets are available for just $5, and can be purchased prior to the game by calling 505-925-LOBO (5626), in-person at The Pit Ticket Office, or, on the day of the game at the softball field. More information can be found at golobos.com

It’s football time

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at University Stadium, 1111 University Blvd. SE, the University of New Mexico Lobos take on the Wyoming Cowboys. The Lobos will look to avenge their 31-20 loss to UNLV last week. Tickets start at $16, plus fees, at golobos.com.

