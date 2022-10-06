 Frankie and The Witch Fingers to cast a spell at Sister on Oct. 9 - Albuquerque Journal

Frankie and The Witch Fingers to cast a spell at Sister on Oct. 9

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Frankie and The Witch Fingers are set to perform at Sister on Sunday, Oct. 9. (Courtesy of Big Hassle)

Dylan Sizemore is no stranger to performing in Albuquerque with his band Frankie and The Witch Fingers.

He’s shared the stage with Albuquerque-based bands Sun Dog and Train Conductor.

“We’ve played quite a bit with them and they have become friends,” Sizemore says. “This will be the third time we play Sister.”

Sizemore and the Los Angeles-based psychedelic rock band will play at Sister in Downtown Albuquerque on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The band is anchored by songwriters Sizemore and Josh Menashe. The band is rounded out with Nicole Smith and Shaughnessy Starr.

The band released “Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters” in 2020.

Last year, the band released the two-single EP “Cooking’ B/W Tracksuit.”

“We just finished recording a new album,” Sizemore says. “We’re planning on releasing a single pretty soon. The album shoot be out soon, but there’s been a lot of delays at the pressing plants.”

Sizemore says the recording session for the new album went fairly quickly.

He wrote the tracks in a couple months and then the album was recorded in the band’s practice space.

“Overall it took three months,” he says. “Josh was mixing the album while we were on tour. We wanted to get the album to a complete place. I actually got the masters recently.”

Sizemore says the band worked with Nick Townsend, who mastered the new record. There are nine tracks on the upcoming album.

“Nick has mastered most of our stuff and he gets everything right,” he says “We’re really lucky to be working with Nick.”

Sizemore is happy with the band’s line up now and it seems stable.

For the tour, the band will perform some of its new material.

“There’s a natural energy that we pay attention to when we perform,” he says. “We kind of cross over with songs that feel right for the band. It has to feel natural in the setting. We can’t force anything on the audience because we need to feel that connection to them and the music.”

Frankie and The Witch Fingers
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9
WHERE: Sister, 407 Centeral Ave. NW
HOW MUCH: $15, plus fees at eventbrite.com

