Q&A: House District 11 candidate Lisa Meyer-Hagen

NAME: Lisa Meyer-Hagen

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Real estate broker

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: Law abiding citizen

EDUCATION: B.A. psychology; minor in human services; literacy specialist

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: LisaForNM.com

1. New Mexico is highly reliant on the oil and natural gas industries to generate revenue to fund state programs, as evidenced by recent oil boom and bust cycles. What steps should the Legislature take to diversify the state’s economy and revenue base?

Diversify education options for the next generation. Open trade and vocational schools giving students viable employment options and reason to remain in New Mexico. Be business friendly: reduce crime, improve education, eliminate N.M. PIT. N.M. has not grown at all on these metrics in the last decade.

2. During the last regular legislative session, there was an unsuccessful push to make it easier to keep certain defendants behind bars until trial. Should New Mexico law be changed to make it easier to hold individuals charged with violent offenses such as murder and first-degree child abuse behind bars until trial?

Yes. Individuals charged with murder, first-degree child abuse or any other violent offense should be kept behind bars until trial.

3. What steps should the Legislature take to address crime and public safety as New Mexico faces one of the highest violent crime rates in the nation?

Eliminate catch and release. Strengthen and encourage family units to stay together through tax incentives to reduce number of absent father homes. Return to community policing.

4. Given the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, do you support or oppose codifying abortion protections in state law? And do you support or oppose enacting any restrictions on abortion in New Mexico?

Abortion throughout nine months of pregnancy remains legal in New Mexico in spite of Roe v. Wade reversal. Seventy percent of New Mexicans, of which I am one, disagree with the current New Mexico abortion law.

5. New Mexico has already implemented several gun control laws in recent years. Would you support or oppose legislation that banned or restricted the sale of AR-15-style semi-automatic weapons, such as raising the age limit for purchasing such weapons? And what about legislation making it a crime to fail to safely secure firearms around children?

Keep the main thing the main thing. Prosecute violent criminals. Leave law abiding gun owners alone.

6. The state agency tasked with keeping New Mexico children safe has faced recent scrutiny over transparency issues and its handling of high-profile child abuse cases. What changes would you support to improve the operations of the Children, Youth and Families Department?

CYFD has horrendous caseloads, mismanagement, understaffing, strained relationships amongst employees, poor communication between CYFD and law enforcement, 20 plus dead children since 2021 while being on CYFD’s radar. CYFD needs new and experienced leadership immediately who have the will and resolve to run an agency that keeps our kids safe.

7. What changes, if any, should New Mexico make to its gross receipts tax code?

Empower small business to thrive. Restructure tax code so as to eliminate GRT altogether. Priority is to make tax code more business friendly including eliminating the N.M. personal income tax.

8. New Mexico is currently the only state that does not pay its legislators a salary, though lawmakers do get per diem payments and can qualify for a legislative pension. Do you support or oppose a salaried Legislature and, if so, how much should lawmakers be paid?

While legislators are servants of the people a workman is deserving of their wages. Instead of tempting legislators to become beholden to special interest groups for personal financial benefit because of not being paid for their elected service pay them a respectable wage.

9. What more, if anything, should the Legislature do to address a court ruling that found New Mexico is failing to provide a sufficient education to all students, especially Native Americans and those who don’t speak English as a first language?

Intact families are number one indicator of educational success. Support family unit and encourage parent involvement in their kids’ education. Honor, value, support and empower Native American cultures to lead themselves. Legislators need to get out of the way.

10. In recent years, New Mexico has steadily increased spending on early childhood programs, such as home visiting, prekindergarten and child care assistance, and created a new early childhood trust fund. Do you support or oppose the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would withdraw more money from the state’s permanent school fund to increase funding for early childhood services and K-12 education?

Oppose. FY 2022 New Mexico will spend $12,146 per pupil for the year. We remain last in education. More money is not going to fix the problem. Strengthen family unit and education results will increase. Give the money to the students and let them, their parents, choose their school.

11. In order to address climate change and air quality issues, do you support or oppose legislation limiting greenhouse gas emissions and requiring the state achieve net-zero emissions by 2050?

Using climate models, while disregarding empirical evidence, have many shortcomings and are not plausible as policy tools. We need an honest, televised conversation on the topic of climate change. Scientists on both sides of the issue need the freedom to voice their position in the context of a civil debate.

12. Do you believe changes should be made to the emergency powers held by a governor during a pandemic or other time of crisis. If so, do you believe such powers should be expanded or reduced and in what specific ways?

Yes. Indefinite, unilateral decision making by one branch of government during a pubic emergency, without the input of the Legislature or courts, is bad government. Emergency Powers Code should not continue for longer than 30 days unless extended by a joint resolution of the Legislature in regular, special or extraordinary session.

13. Would you support a merit-based evaluation system to determine how the state spends its capital outlay funding?

Amount of capital outlay money should be based on proportion of population and demographics of each district. Legislators and constituents should decide what is best for their districts.

14. Do you believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election? (Yes or No answer only, please)

No response.

15. What changes, if any, would you support to New Mexico’s election laws?

Voter ID, paper ballots with watermark, no drop boxes, vote on day of election. Absentee ballots for military, valid out of town excuses and very sick only.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, any misdemeanor or any felony in New Mexico or any other state? If so, explain.

No.