NM United: Rain, soggy field end the match early

Just when you think you’ve seen everything …

New Mexico United and LA Galaxy II played for roughly six minutes Wednesday night at Isotopes Park before the match was stopped — and eventually postponed — because of unsafe field conditions.

No one scored, and attempts to fill in holes in the rain-soaked infield sod proved insufficient.

The match will likely be rescheduled sometime between United’s match Sunday in San Diego and its Oct. 15 season finale at Isotopes Park. A date and time will be announced as soon as it is determined.

“The officials said the seams of the infield turf were coming up a little too much,” NMU coach Zach Prince said after the match was officially called. “Player safety is the first thing on our minds. The only confusion I had was what changed from the time we were warming up to the time they stopped the match.”

The match started on time (7 p.m.) in a steady downpour but was stopped after roughly six minutes. Officials pointed out some large divots in the sod around the baseball infield and suspended the action with 6:42 elapsed on the game clock.

The rain continued and fans retreated to the concourse.

After roughly an hour a tractor appeared on the third-base line, its front scoop loaded with dirt.

United officials — including president/CEO Peter Trevisani — began shoveling dirt into questionable areas in the turf. At 8:40 p.m., game officials and coaches from both teams met with the impromptu grounds crew on the field.

After walking the infield area, officials decided the field was not safe to resume play.

“Obviously very disappointed,” Trevisani said. “The weather had a lot to do with it but I feel like we let the fans down. But at the end of the day, it’s the officials’ decision (to postpone) and we have to abide by it.”