Balloons have the green light to launch Thursday

Balloons began inflating and preparing for launch under a green flag Thursday morning at Balloon Fiesta Park.

“Dawn Patrol has launched,” the fiesta’s Facebook page says. “The Pilot Briefing is completed and the green flag is going up!”

A Special Shapes Rodeo, a fly-in competition and chainsaw carving are on the Thursday morning schedule. Skydiving, a Special Shape Glowdeo and fireworks are scheduled for Thursday night.

The 2022 America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race was canceled Wednesday due to weather.

The fiesta runs through Sunday.

