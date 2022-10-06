 Balloons have the green light to launch Thursday - Albuquerque Journal

Balloons have the green light to launch Thursday

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

Balloons lift off during the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Tuesday. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Balloons began inflating and preparing for launch under a green flag Thursday morning at Balloon Fiesta Park.

“Dawn Patrol has launched,” the fiesta’s Facebook page says. “The Pilot Briefing is completed and the green flag is going up!”

A Special Shapes Rodeo, a fly-in competition and chainsaw carving are on the Thursday morning schedule. Skydiving, a Special Shape Glowdeo and fireworks are scheduled for Thursday night.

The 2022 America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race was canceled Wednesday due to weather.

The fiesta runs through Sunday.

See our Balloon Fiesta special section here.

