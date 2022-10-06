APD officer exchanges gunfire with carjacking suspect after SWAT activation

An Albuquerque police officer exchanged fire with a suspect Wednesday night after a carjacking and SWAT activation, Police Chief Harold Medina said.

Medina said the incident began when officers were called to a carjacking that occurred on the 6300 block of Montgomery NE.

“A female had returned home from work and as she was exiting her vehicle, she was approached and she was robbed of her vehicle,” Medina said in an early morning briefing.

Officers used a tracking system from the woman’s car and located it at a residence on the 1400 block of Betts NE.

Detectives surrounded the home and a tactical team arrived to help take the suspect into custody. Some people from the home exited the residence and surrendered to officers; however one person fled through the rear of the home, reentered the home and eventually fired shots at officers, Medina said.

“We are grateful that none of our officers were injured. At least one officer did return fire,” he said, adding that the incident will be investigated by the Multi-Agency Task Force.

Medina said the suspect was taken into custody.

“Detectives will have to work to be able to charge this individual for the robbery of the female and also for the aggravated assault on our officers when he fired his firearm at officers,” he said.

The suspect was also expected to be booked on a probation violation warrant, Medina said.

Medina said the investigation was expected to continue through the night. Police did not say whether the suspect was injured and the suspect has not yet been identified.