Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Central Wednesday, in critical condition

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, Albuquerque police say.

The incident happened at Central and San Pablo NE, according to a news release from police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins.

“The pedestrian was walking south across Central Ave. not in a crosswalk, and was hit by the vehicle,” Atkins wrote. “The pedestrian was transported to (the University of New Mexico Hospital) with life threatening injuries. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash.”

An earlier news release said the pedestrian was in critical condition.