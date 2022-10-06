 Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Central Wednesday, in critical condition - Albuquerque Journal

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Central Wednesday, in critical condition

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, Albuquerque police say.

The incident happened at Central and San Pablo NE, according to a news release from police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins.

“The pedestrian was walking south across Central Ave. not in a crosswalk, and was hit by the vehicle,” Atkins wrote. “The pedestrian was transported to (the University of New Mexico Hospital) with life threatening injuries. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash.”

An earlier news release said the pedestrian was in critical condition.

Home » News » Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Central Wednesday, in critical condition

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Central Wednesday, in critical ...
Albuquerque News
A pedestrian was taken to the ... A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, Albuquerque police say. The incident happened ...
2
APD officer exchanges gunfire with carjacking suspect after SWAT ...
Albuquerque News
An Albuquerque police officer exchanged fire ... An Albuquerque police officer exchanged fire with a suspect Wednesday night after a carjacking and SWAT activation, Police Chief Harold Medina said. Medina said ...
3
Balloons have the green light to launch Thursday
Albuquerque News
Balloons began inflating and preparing for ... Balloons began inflating and preparing for launch under a green flag Thursday morning at Balloon Fiesta Park. 'Dawn Patrol has launched,' the fiesta's Facebook ...
4
Painted lanterns will travel to Taiwan
ABQnews Seeker
Delegation from Taipei visits Balloon Fiesta Delegation from Taipei visits Balloon Fiesta
5
FBI releases partial 2021 crime data for state under ...
ABQnews Seeker
Crime statistics had been underreported due ... Crime statistics had been underreported due to low participation
6
Former salon owner gets prison sentence
ABQnews Seeker
Two ABQ clients got 'vampire facials,' ... Two ABQ clients got 'vampire facials,' HIV
7
Keller seeks to update rules on use of medians
ABQnews Seeker
City says the changes protect motorists, ... City says the changes protect motorists, pedestrians – and free speech
8
APD: Valley High student caught with gun in backpack
ABQnews Seeker
A man is accused of bringing ... A man is accused of bringing his dad's gun to Valley High School on Tuesday in Northwest Albuquerque. Kenneth Rhodes, 20, is charged with ...
9
Weather cancels gas balloon race
ABQnews Seeker
The 2022 America's Challenge Gas Balloon ... The 2022 America's Challenge Gas Balloon Race is canceled, event officials announced Wednesday after several days of weather delays.  The distance competition was originally ...